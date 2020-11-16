UBA Unveils Digital Products to Drive Retail Banking

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has unveiled several of its digital retail products and services with the aim of delivering services that will meet the needs of its customers across Africa including Liberia.

These services and product offerings targeting all classes of customers have been specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of individual customers of the bank in line with the customer’s first policy of the bank.

UBA’s Head of Retail Liabilities, Ogechi Altraide, who spoke on Friday, November 13, 2020, in a virtual international media parley with a diverse group of journalists and publishers from all over Africa, pointed out that UBA was well prepared ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic and had rolled-out a number of products that enabled customers to carry out their daily transactions with ease from the comfort of their homes.

She said, “At UBA, we have developed very deep and customer-centric solutions that have given us the number one ranking over time. Our retail footprint cuts across 20 African countries, where we serve over 20 million customers through well-researched platforms including over 20,000 point of sale (POS) as well as 3,000 ATMs deployed across the continent. We have well over 10 million active cards, while our very active and highly applauded Mobile App and USSD platforms serve several millions of subscribers every second.”

Continuing, Altraide said: “Our retail banking platforms cater to all ages and classes with the Kiddies and Teens Account – where parents can earn rewards and bonuses for saving for their kids, while also enjoying support in terms of scholarships and health insurance; NextGen Account – which caters for young adults; Mass Marketing segment – made up of low to mid-income earners; Affluent Banking for the premium banking experience as well as SME banking, which caters to meeting the needs of a niche industry essential for the growth of any economy.”

Throwing more light on the bank’s increasing support for the MSMEs, she explained that the bank offers both financial and non-financial services to this all-important sector as well as access to loans, adding that “At UBA, we recognize that SMEs are important to economic growth; therefore, our various offerings for MSMEs is positioned to support them in this regard.”

Altraide noted that other retail propositions the bank has developed to promote financial inclusion are Diaspora Banking where customers can enjoy the same quality of services in all locations around the world through UBA Connect and Africash; and Agency Banking, which makes use of digital channels that allow customers to access UBA banking services right in their neighborhoods from our dedicated Agents.

Apart from UBA mobile banking, USSD, internet banking and LEO – UBA’s virtual assistant other innovative platforms that drive the bank’s retail business include UBA’s Click Credit – a much loved and accepted facility that makes instant cash available to customers with salary accounts within minutes.

Altraide added that already, over 50,000 people have benefited from the facility, noting that customers can access up to US$1,000 to 5,000 in a matter of seconds.

Meanwhile, with its presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance, and ancillary banking services.