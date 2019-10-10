UBA Rewards First Customer in “Save and Win” Campaign

As part of efforts aimed at expressing appreciation to its loyal customers while engendering a good savings culture in the country, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Saturday, October 5, 2019, awarded one of its customers with a brand new motorbike in its savings promotion, “Save and Win.”

The winner, Lucia Johnson, a customer of the Bank, was taken by surprise as the management of the bank presented her a brand new motorbike at the Bank’s Red Light branch.

The event, which brought together other UBA customers, the management of the bank, as well as several business people from the Red Light Market, was supervised by the National Lottery Authority.

Following the announcement of Madam Johnson as the winner by the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the legal body responsible for all raffle draws in the country, other customers grew interested in the campaign, commending the Bank for giving back to its customers and helping to encourage the culture of saving in Liberia.

UBA Liberia Managing Director Olalekan Balogun, who presented the keys, explained that the promotion is meant to appreciate and encourage every Liberian to adapt to a culture of saving.

He said, “One of the things that we are trying to do here today is to show appreciation and to encourage a saving culture in Liberia.

“We found out that a lot of our people do not know that saving can provide benefits to people that usually save their income. So, today is one of those things that we are trying to do here and once you save with UBA you stand to benefit,” he added.

According to Balogun, the Save and Win promotion is just the beginning of bigger opportunities for UBA’s customers. All you need to do is to save your money for the period, and you will stand a chance to benefit.”

In response, Ms. Johnson said the reward was a surprise, adding: “I feel very good. This is unexpected.”

Ms. Johnson then thanked the UBA management for the promotion and for helping to change her life.

Madam Johnson has been a customer of UBA for the past two years and is running a small business. The ongoing promo, which commenced on September 1, 2019, is expected to run until January 30, 2020, where the final winner will walk away with a brand new kehkeh (tricycle).

According to the Bank, every month, a lucky winner will be rewarded with one motorbike through a raffle draw and a kehkeh (tricycle) for the final draw, which totals to four motorbikes and one kehkeh (tricycle) for the entire period.

The criteria to participate in the draw is for all existing and new customers to deposit or build their account balance to US$300 or L$50,000 from the beginning of the month without withdrawing until the end of the month to automatically qualify to win a motorbike through a raffle draw.

And to win a kehkeh, one would need to deposit and maintain the same amount of US$300 or L$50,000 until January 2020. According to the bank, those interested in joining UBA can open a savings account in any UBA branch across the country, and start saving to stand a chance of winning.