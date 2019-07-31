UBA Marketplace Event Launch Attracts Over 5,000 Guests

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group has launched its Marketplace, an event that attracted over 5,000 guests from across Africa, including Liberia and the world at large.

According to a release from UBA, the Marketplace, a side event at the just ended Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum that brought together over 120 African entrepreneurs from across Africa on an all-expense-paid trip sell their goods and products to guest at the event.

Liberia’s Wilhelmina Cooper, owner and Chief Executive Officer of Myeonway Designs, who was selected to represent the country at the two-day’ event, thanked UBA for the level of exposure and the opportunity to meet and connect with other Africans doing business on the continent.

Selected business from across Africa in the categories of food, home decoration beauty, and fashion took center stage at the UBA Marketplace bringing in their unique Country’s identity to Abuja, Nigeria.

Myeonway designs exhibited and sold pieces of her signature hand printed African designer handbags along with pieces from her yet to be launched clothing line.

According to her, she intends to expand her business to the rest of Africa, and the United Bank for Africa has set the pace for her in the right direction.

UBA Liberia MD/CEO Olalaken Balogun visited Myeonway design stall at the Marketplace and was also delighted with the level of attention received by Liberia’s representative by both guests and other entrepreneurs.

The UBA Marketplace is an online store that was made physically present and launched at the 2019 TEF Forum at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Inspired by the philosophy of Africapitalism, the brainchild of Mr. Tony Elumelu, UBA Group chairman and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the UBA Marketplace will boost trade in Africa and further expose African Entrepreneurs to bigger opportunities on the Continent.

The Bank has committed to make the UBA Marketplace an annual event, which will further support SMEs on the African continent and democratize opportunities for them.