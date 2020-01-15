UBA Liberia, Orange Launch ‘Bank to Wallet’ Service

The United Bank for Africa Liberia Limited, in partnership with Orange Liberia, has launched the Mobile Money Push and Pull Service for customers of both entities.

The service, also known as Bank to Wallet will provide an alternative channel to deposit or withdraw money from a UBA Customer’s Account to their Orange Money Wallet and vice versa.

The service, which was launched in Monrovia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, will also allow customers to do bank account balance inquiry and check their last 5 bank transactions.

UBA Managing Director Mr. Olalekan Balogun, speaking at the event expressed satisfaction with the partnership and called on customers of both entities to take advantage of such digital platform to bring efficiency to their day to day lives.

Balogun explained how important such partnership is, in terms of supporting the Central Bank of Liberia’s vision of financial inclusion.

To have access to the platform and to conduct self-services, all customers will need to firstly register on Orange Money using *144# and subsequently proceed to any of UBA Business Offices in Liberia to link both their UBA Account and Orange Money Wallet Account.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication of UBA Liberia, Melody Mezay-Ketter, further stated how prepared both staffs of UBA and Orange are to begin such digital banking revolution in Liberia.

She stated that the launch of the Bank to Wallet platform signifies a significant milestone for all UBA Customers which also supports UBA digital transformation agenda.

She called on other Liberians to take advantage of such opportunity to open an account with UBA and join thousands of customers to enjoy great deals of digital banking products being offered by the bank.

For the first three months, the service will be free of charges for all customers with a minimum fee of $0.50 as per transaction after said period.

Authorities of the Central Bank of Liberia formed part of the event and expressed thanks to both UBA and Orange Liberia for such partnership which, according to them, will bring relief to all Liberians.