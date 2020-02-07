UBA Liberia, Lonestar Cell MTN Launch Push and Pull Service with Mobile Money

United Bank for Africa Liberia Limited has launched the PUSH AND PULL Service with MTN Mobile Money, making it the second GSM Company to partner with the Bank on this initiative.

UBA Customers can now transfer money from their UBA Account to their Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Wallet and vice versa.

With this seamless platform, UBA customers will also be able to do bank account balance inquiry and monitor their bank transactions from both platforms.

To use the ‘Push and Pull’ service, UBA and MTN customers need to simply dial *156#, select option 7 for Financial Services and follow the prompts and visit any UBA Branch to link their Bank Account to their Mobile Money Account.

UBA Liberia MD/CEO Olalekan Balogun, speaking at the launch, expressed thanks to MTN for the partnership and called on customers to take advantage of the service and begin using it immediately.

“The service will help to remedy the current cash-based economy that Liberia has, thereby supporting the Central Bank of Liberia Vision of financial inclusion for all Liberians” he explained.

He also urged customers to not limit the platform to just transferring from their UBA Account to their Mobile Money Account and Vice Versa, but to also use it as a payment tool at various business centres in Liberia.

MTN CEO Madam Uche Ofodile expressed how pleased their entity was to partner with UBA on such initiative, working to ensure that every Liberian enjoys the benefit of a modern digital payment platform that is working in other Countries.

She said, “We believe that digital advancements improve lives and we support the government’s aim for a cashless digital economy. We are excited about the service because we are giving customers access to their money anytime and anywhere. In just a few easy stops, MoMo customers can conveniently transfer money between their MoMo wallets and bank accounts as and when they need it. Customers no longer need to endure long queues at banks to withdraw cash and then go through the extra hassle of depositing into their Mobile Money wallets. We promise our customers that when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MoMo, we’ve got you.

The Central Bank of Liberia Director of Payment Services Madam Miatta Kuteh, in remarks, described the partnership as a milestone in digitalizing the payment system of Liberia.

She took the time to explain how safe and secure the platform is and joined other speakers to call on Liberians to use begin using it.

To sign up to MTN Mobile Money is free, but customers will need to visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service centre or a registered Mobile Money agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.