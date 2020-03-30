UBA-Liberia Fulfills Pledge

— Makes available US$150K to fight Covid-19 Pandemic

After a public announcement in recent days that it was making a major contribution to African countries where the bank resides, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Managing Director, Nkechi Arizor, fulfilled the vow by presenting US$150,000 to the Government of Liberia on March 27, 2020, at the residence of President George Weah. The amount is Liberia’s share in the package.

Making the presentation on March 27, 2020, the UBA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer assured the government of UBA’s support to the development of the country and any emergency situation like the COVID-19.

Madam Arizor, who led an array of UBA senior bankers to President George M. Weah’s residence, commended the government for the health measures put in place to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Madam Arizor indicated that the amount donated to government is Liberia’s portion of the US$14 million donated to twenty (20) African Countries by the Bank where its presence is felt to support the various Governments’ effort.

She said the donation will provide significant and much-needed support to the Government and people of Liberia to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This donation is expected to support the Government to provide relief materials, critical care facilities, awareness, and other needed items to their citizenry in this critical period,” the UBA MD added.

Making the donation to President Weah in Monrovia, UBA Liberia MD/CEO said: “UBA is concerned about the community in which it does business and sees such contribution as a Corporate Social Responsibility to the people of Liberia.”

She reassured the Government and People of Liberia of UBA’s Support in these critical times, “and we are opened to continuously supporting the Government in various sectors which will bring relief to the people and make the needed impact to change lives in the Country.”

In remarks, President Weah expressed gratitude to the UBA Family and it’s Chairman Mr. Tony Elumelu for such intervention.

President Weah further stated that the fight against the pandemic can only be achieved with the total involvement of all sectors including the private sector.

He used the occasion to call on all Liberians to remain safe and abide by the health protocols set up by health authorities in the Country.

United Bank for Africa has remained supportive of communities in which its presence is felt during challenging times. It can be recalled that during the 2014 Ebola Outbreak; UBA PLC made a donation of US$ 400,000.00 and a truck to the Liberian Government to support the fight against Ebola.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is a Pan African Bank operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France.