UBA Liberia Celebrates Africa Day

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia on Friday, May 24, 2019, joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Africa Day, reiterating its long-held belief that the future belongs to the continent.

Africa Day is an annual event, commemorating the birth of the Organization of African Unity (now African Union) on May 25, 1963.

It is dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African continent, and to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exists on the continent.

The celebration which went on simultaneously across all of its subsidiaries in Africa as well as in London, Paris and New York, had the underlying theme, “Healthy Lifestyle Prolongs Life.”

At the bank’s head office on Broad Street, the staff was ushered into the building with a rendition of traditional African music by Big Town, a local musical group, with unique African themed decorations adorning the building.

The head of corporate communications, Mrs. Melody Ketter, who spoke on behalf of UBA Liberia’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olalekan Balogun, commended staff members for their hard work over the years and noted that the annual event had become a lifestyle for the bank.

“We are proud to be celebrating this day with the rest of Africa,” Ketter said. “No other bank is doing this, except UBA- Liberia. Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity.”

The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.

Ketter said UBA is a core African bank with deep African roots that have continually supported the continent in various ways over the years, adding that the bank was proud of its African heritage.

She said that in line with UBA’s development initiative around the world and Africa, the bank has always deemed it appropriate to observe Africa Day.

“Africa Day is being celebrated in all UBA offices across the nations and international offices worldwide as the Bank believes in showcasing the rich culture of Africa” she added.

Ketter stated that every year, staffs in all UBA subsidiaries go all-in to participate in this important event, which has become an annual lifestyle event for the bank.

It is no coincidence, she added, that the Bank prides itself as Africa’s Global Bank, because indeed, this is what the bank stands for, and it is manifested in its policies and activities.