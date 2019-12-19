UBA Foundation Identifies With Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School

— Donates educational materials and teach skills to students

To continue its quest to educate and empower African youths including Liberians, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, has again provided several educational materials to students at the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School.

The donation, which is an initiative of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the UBA Foundation, was part of the annual UBA Bank-wide service Day.

The donation was made on December 13, 2019, at a brief ceremony on the school’s campus where the foundation placed a focus on creating a literate Africa through its Read Africa Initiative “Each One Teach One Initiative.”

Launched in 2011, the initiative seeks to encourage the culture of reading on the African Continent and improve the vocabulary and communication skills of youth in Africa.

The UBA Service Day event was held simultaneously across all UBA subsidiaries in Africa, where dedicated employees devoted their time to teach students some basic life-saving skills.

Here in Liberia, the ceremony was marked by a series of activities including culture performance, reading, painting (drawing), life-saving skills such as first aid training, entrepreneurial and financial inclusion skills, among others.

UBA Liberia Head of Corporate Banking, Joseph Sando, who donated the materials to the school on behalf of the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Olalekan Balogun, lauded the institution for providing quality education to the students for so many years.

According to him, the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility and that it was being championed by the bank’s foundation. He encouraged the students to pay more attention to their lessons, as it is the surest way to success.

“So, on behalf of my boss, Mr. Olalekan Balogun, we have come to identify with you as a school particularly under the Monrovia Consolidated school system to make sure that we help to make learning easy for students for here learn,” Sando stressed.

He praised the administration of the institution for their professional stance in molding the minds of Liberia’s future leaders.

Earlier, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Melody Mezay-Ketter, said that the Foundation, over the years, has been impacting lives positively in the country and other parts of Africa.

She added that this is another opportunity to make a difference in the lives of millions of Africans.

Mrs. Ketter told the students that the UBA Foundation was committed to uplifting the lives of the societies within the community in which they operate, by supporting specials projects that are part of the foundation’s mandate.

According to her, UBA Foundation is committed to the socio-economic betterment of communities across the African continent focusing on development in the areas of Environment, Education, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.

In remarks, Dyrexze B. Juwille, District Education Officer (DEO) and Madam Maryan M. Gongbay, Principal of the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School thanked the UBA Foundation for their contribution and said that it was very timely as the school is currently placing emphasis on the value of reading not just to prepare for exams but reading to prepare for life.