U.S. Women Voters Showed More Support for Biden than Clinton

Amid the mammoth voter turnout in the 2020 US presidential election, the women vote made a significant impact on the emergent results, especially in favor of Democratic ticket runners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice-President, respectively.

According to exit polls conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool (reported by the New York Times), 57 percent of women voted for Biden/Harris, compared to 42 percent for Donald J. Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence.

It appears the Biden/Harris Democratic ticket fared much better with women voters at the polls compared to his predecessor, Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine during the 2016 presidential election that could have seen her emerge as the first female president ever in the American’s history. In that election, she achieved not more than 54 percent.

Interestingly, as in 2020, Trump remained consistent with women voters at 42 percent in both elections.

According to The Washington Post, early exit polls estimated that 91 percent of African American women voted for Biden and Harris.

“Given Harris’s status as the first woman of color elected vice president, and given the pivotal role that activist Stacey Abrams played in apparently flipping the state of Georgia from red to blue, much will rightfully be made of the starring role that Black women played in this election,” Washington Post.

The Washington Post noted, in 2016 and 2020, polls and pundits suggested that women would serve as key swing voters because “they’re going to respond more powerfully to campaign dynamics than men.”

Even through Dr. Stonecash, an expert on political parties in the USA told journalists during a zoom meeting on “Elections 2020: Virtual Reporting Tour (VRT)”, when providing over view on Political Parties and key issues about the US that men and women did not vote terribly differently, but beginning in the 1980s, men began to vote more Republican and average women voted for the Democratic Party, the just ended November 3, 2020 elections show Joe Biden, US president-elect, won the white women vote in the electoral college.

Dr. Stonecash, predicted that women in the just ended election were going to play a very crucial role because Trump has alienated a lot of women with his behavioral style, his language, his harshness, and his crassness. His biggest problem right now is women.

“In some elections, women play a very pivotal role. There has been this big gap between men and women. Largely it’s because men moved away from the Democratic Party,” Dr. Stonecash.

In the just ended elections, women voted at higher rates than men. One of the reasons for this, according to an NBC news report, is that women were motivated by the opportunity to elect Sen. Kamala Harris of California as their first woman of color on a major-party presidential ticket.

According to a Pew Research poll on the impact of the Coronavirus on the US elections, the Covid-19 pandemic played a big role in how women voted. The poll, conducted in October, said women in both parties were more likely than men to say that the coronavirus response was “extremely important to their vote.”

The poll said three-quarters of registered voters (74%) disclosed that the economy is a very important issue to their vote in the presidential election, while majority also rated healthcare (65%), Supreme Court appointments (63%) and the Coronavirus outbreak (55%) as very important. While voters who support Trump (84%) are more likely than Biden supporters (66%) to rate the economy as very important, far more Biden supporters said health care is very important (82%) versus 44% of Trump supporters.