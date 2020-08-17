U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Liberia vs Cameroon Match Postponed

Like other participating countries, Liberia’s next match in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers has been postponed due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa, CAF says.

Liberia U-20 Women’s team were due to play Cameron in the First Round between September 3-5, with the return-leg from September 10-12, 2020.

“Due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 scheduled for September has been postponed,” CAF said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberia progressed to the First Round of the qualifiers after a 7-5 aggregate win against neighbours Guinea in February of 2020. Liberia won the first-leg 3-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with Agatha Nimene netting a hat trick.

The Guineans made a comeback in the return-leg with a 5-4 win, could not progress due to aggregate result.

Meanwhile, CAF said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches and will make pronouncements accordingly in the event of developments that will affect playing a match at the designated venue.

“The revised fixtures for the qualifiers will be announced in due course after consultation with the various stakeholders.”

Two teams will qualify to represent Africa at the final tournament from January 20 – February 6, 2021, in Costa Rica and Panama.

The winner from Liberia’s match will face the winner between Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the Second Round (eight teams) and later compete for a slot in the Third Round (four teams) where Africa’s two representatives will be decided.

Liberian forward Agatha Nimene is the third top scorer in the qualifying tournament with four goals from two game.

Guinea-Bissau’s Fatumata and Botswana’s Michelle Abueng top the scoring chart with seven and five goals from two games, respectively.

There were 94 goals scored in 24 matches as of February 2, 2020.