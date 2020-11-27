U-17 Women’s Football Friendlies: Liberia to Face Morocco

(File) The Liberia U-17 women's national team players celebrating their 5-0 win against Niger on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Liberia U-17 women’s national team will on December 23 and 26 face the U-17 Women’s National Team of Morocco in international friendlies at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced.

The Moroccan delegation is expected to arrive in Liberia on December 18, 2020 to honor the friendlies. According to LFA, the friendlies are part of a technical cooperation agreement reached between LFA President Mustapha Raji and Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) President Faouzi Lekjaa on the sidelines of a FIFA-sponsored seminar on football development and infrastructures in Rabat on 1 February.

“It covers club development, refereeing, coaching, training camp opportunities and equipment assistance.”

The RMFF through its Secretary General Tarik Najem on November 16, wrote the LFA requesting the two friendlies.

Morocco is also using this period to engage in more international friendlies, as their U-20 and senior women’s national teams are currently in Ghana to face the U-20 and Senior women’s national teams of Ghana.

