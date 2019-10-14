Tweah Heads Liberia’s Delegation to IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings

Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., will head a small Liberian delegation to Washington, D.C., to participate in the forthcoming annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which runs from October 14 to 20, 2019.

While in Washington, D.C., the delegation is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral discussions with key partners on Liberia’s development agenda. These discussions are expected to be fruitful in terms of soliciting support from these partners, to finance existing infrastructure projects which are within the framework of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs) and academics, to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences and many other events focused on the global economy, international development and the world’s financial system.