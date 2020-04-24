Trinity Episcopal Church of Liberia Executive Committee Identifies with Members

In the wake of fighting against COVID-19, Executive Committee members of the Chapter of the Trinity Episcopal Church of Liberia have donated food and non-food items to orphans, the disabled community and prison compound and less fortunate members of the church.

The items that were distributed recently include rice, bottles of vegetable oil and preventive materials and were intended to help mitigate the harsh impact of the government’s order to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.

Lionel Sackor, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Committee of the church, said that the reason for the gesture was to ensure that members stayed well, even as they stay at home.

“The support will be given in families. We shall observe social distancing and hand sanitizing. Everybody should not come at the same time. May God keep us alive to declare his good works in the land, in the land of the living. Amen,” Sakor said. “So, this morning we are here to distribute this little token with the most needed that we identified within the church.”

Receiving the items, two representatives of the beneficiaries, Moses Kollie and Kemah Gray, in separate remarks lauded the executive committee members for the gesture.

According to them, the gesture of such provisions during this period, especially in the State of Emergency, was timely.

They further encouraged other beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose.