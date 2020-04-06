Trinity Cathedral Donates Several Anti-Coronavirus Materials to Residents on Broad Street

The Trinity Cathedral, the headquarter church of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, has donated several anti-coronavirus materials to residents of broad street in Monrovia.

The donation according to the distribution Committee was intended to buttress the efforts of the government and other partners in the fight of the COVID-19 which has taken away thousands of lives around the world.

During the donation, a member of the church, brother George F. Newton told recipients of the materials that it was the church’s own way of identifying with community members who could not afford at the time of the crisis.

The Church on March 28, 2020, presented several anti-coronavirus that included soap, chloride, alcohol and buckets.

“As a Church, we want to caution all of you to take the issue of the coronavirus very seriously because it is real,” said Ebric S. Sammy and Abigail Hammond, members of the church. Miss Hammond expressed frustration in some Liberians who are yet to believe that the virus is real.

She stressed the importance of teamwork to defeat the virus, adding, “when Ebola struck our country in 2014, we fought it together and it was defeated. We did it before; why can’t we do it again?” she said.

She, however, urged beneficiaries to use the items to put in place high hygiene standards at their various entry point, adding that as Liberia battles the Coronavirus, it was important for all to protect themselves, saying prevention is better than cure.

Since Liberia recorded its first case and has now increased to 6cases, there have been several interventions made by local, national and international organizations to help create awareness as well as ensure that the preventive measures are adhered to.