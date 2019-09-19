Tribute to the Fallen Political Legend of Africa: Nothing Lasts Forever

Written by Columbus G. Dorliae, chief of office staff at the Legislature

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!

Yes- nothing lasts forever…

At birth is smile and hope for Mama and Papa

Where Mama forgets her pains

And Papa realizes his manhood

As child growth assures tomorrow

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever…

Men face challenges and triumph

Wherein get trained and master on

Move their worlds and imp act others Where they stand their grounds and prove their cases

Indeed not so smooth but rock-and-roll

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever…

In thoughts men struggle

In knowledge men direct

In wisdom men convince, yea persuade

But in strength men fight their battles

And men in leadership drive the world

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever

In wisdom he led his people

With knowledge he denied differences of colors

With iron hands controlled his State

What a pleasant representation

Yea straight talking a fearless man

Some say Zimbabwe’s founding father

Some say Zimbabwe’s President emeritus

Yes others say icon of Zimbabwe’s liberation

A pan-Africanist, who empowered his people

Yet that September 6, 2019 announced his death

Then nothing really lasts forever but shows face and passes through…