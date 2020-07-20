Transfer News: Linda, Annieta Join Ambassadors, Determine Girls in Talks with Two Guinean National Team Players

Ahead of the official transfer window of the LFA national league, Observer sports desk takes a look at the biggest transfer news and speculations building in the corridors of the Liberian football league.

Of recent, all of he transfer deals and rumors are from the LFA women’s football division since the news about the introduction of the CAF Women’s Champions League next season. Clubs are now looking up to build their squad as the champions could represent Liberia in the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League.

Linda Gaye, Annieta Tarpeh Join Ambassadors FC

Cece United forward Annieta Tarpeh will have another two seasons loan spell, this time, with Ambassadors FC after both teams agreed terms for the 15-year-old to join the club on loan.

Annieta had completed her two-season loan deal with Pro Sisters and opted for a new challenge at another club.

“I am very excited to join Ambassadors FC and to begin this new challenge. Just can’t wait to get started. To Pro Sisters FC, I’m grateful. You gave me the chance to play in the LFA Women’s Division top league. Thank you for letting me to be a part of your story for the past two seasons. It’s time for a new challenge,” Annieta posted on her social media handle.

According to the deal which is subject to extension, the deputy captian position and the number 17 jersey will be reserved for the 15-year-old at the club.

Former Blanco FC defender Linda Gaye became the latest player to join Ambassadors FC after officially signing a four-season deal with the religious football club on Saturday, July18.

Determine Girls Complete Margreth Stewart’s Deal

Following rumors that defender Margreth Stewart had agreed terms with Determine Girls, the club officially announced the completion of the deal on Friday, July 17.

“Determine Girls FC is delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with Senior Professional FC for the transfer of Defender Margaret Steward. The deal was completed a few hours ago.The defender is expected to undergo her medical on July 29, 2020, and her unveiling ceremony is set for August 10, 2020 at Determine Girls Headquarters,” the club posted on their social media handle.

Determine Girls Miss Out on Mariam, Target Two New Guinean Players

Determine Girls are said to have missed out on Guinea U-20 national team captain Mariam Soumah after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

The 17-year-old was closed to joining the club after expressing interest to play in the LFA women’s division. Mariam first visited Liberia when she led the Guinea U-20 women’s national team during the first-leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers preliminary rounds at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Other Liberian clubs, including Earth Angels and World Girls are said to be in the race for the 17-year-old Guinean International.

Meanwhile, Determine Girls are reportedly keen on landing deals for two Guinean Internationals in the coming weeks.

Report indicates that they are eying moves for Guinean senior women’s national team captain Kadiatou Drame and Bountou Sylla, also players of Guinea senior national team.

If the deal goes through, this will bring to three the number of Guinean national team players on the club after they earlier signed Hawa Conteh during the previous league season.

Will Blanco FC Keep Agatha Nimene?

Agatha Nimene has been the most outstanding player at Blanco FC, as she has over the years played a significant role in the team’s success.

The status of the 20-year-old at the club remains uncertain after she reportedly laid down several demands that the club should meet if they wish to keep her in the club.

Negotiation between the club and her is said to have been ongoing for the past weeks and coul be finalized this week.