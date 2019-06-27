Traditional Chiefs, Elders Ban Poro, Sande Activities

Traditional leaders across Liberia have temporarily banned all Poro and Sande societies until otherwise ordered.
The Sande (for women) and Poro (for men) societies are the trusted custodians of “culture” in much of Liberia and have been present in the region for centuries.
Henceforth, the resolution will take effect after two weeks, when the chief shall have then agreed and signed it.
The chiefs and elders observed that there have been some illegal practices reportedly carried on by some of the Poro and or Sande leaders, which sometimes infringed on the rights of non members, mainly in the religious circle.
“Sometimes, Poro members will put their “country devil” out in broad day light, thus obstructing free movement of ordinary people, who are non members of either societies,” said Chief Peter Barlon of Nimba County. “People have been forced to join the bush school, something that often infringed on the rights of those who are not members,” he added.
“Country devil” (not really referring to the mask dancers), and other traditional practices involving the Poro and Sande societies have become frequent in recent months, where ordinary non-members are conscripted to join, against their will.
In Nimba, last year, a member of the United Liberia Inland Church in the Saclepea region was forced out of his home and conscripted into the Poro Society. The situation almost led to serious conflict between Christians and Poro society members in the region.
In some parts of the county, the country devil would often come out in broad day, posing threat to the free movement of people, and also forcing students to abandon school to join the society.
In Gbarpolu, Alphanso Leyadopoe Dennis, an officer of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), who innocently came out of his dwelling to attend to nature one night, was abducted by the country devil. Officer Dennis was assigned as commander in Forkpah Town with jurisdictions over several towns and hamlets, including Beleh Kpallamue and Martumakolleh, all in the Gonwailala District.
And as a result of officer Denis’s abduction, his fellow joint security officers assigned in the area, who are also not members of the Poro Society, reportedly abandoned their posts due to the persistent presence of the ‘Country Devil’, which has allegedly terrorized the residents.
What a way to disrupt the culture or heritage of our people. Is that the reason to stop the Poro or sandy societies that is traditionally base institutions for natives Liberians. Why are we so fast to become a followers than show leadership in making decisions that affects the way of lives of others due to few wrong doing or malpractices? Simply put a banned on the country devil from showing up during day time or working time and most of all, there must be a messenger from the devil to informed the public about the devil coming so those that are not members can find a safe heaven from the situation. Why put a banned on the people way of life because of non members complaining? J. Ark
Joseph M. Akoi, I dont know what is your level of education in modern day Liberia. The traditional chiefs are taking the right path. Most of the victims of these two groups are young men and women who are forcibly abducted and taken into the woods by their parents or the community. Do you know what female genital mutilation has done to these young beautiful girls in Liberia? Some culture can be terminated in a society and poro and sandy just happen to be two of the culture that must go and go soon too. Country devil is not the main focus but what is been done to these innocent and immature young people
Nobody is force into anything:
The Poro and Sani societies have lots of Old Christian words, even before than. Example: when we are receiving our blessings we do say “Amehner” which is equal to “Amen” in the Bible.
No they are not evil Societies.
They were the authorities before Governments or Christianity.
God will bless them.
The Poro and Sani Societies are going nowhere. Everybody has the right to practice his/her religion in the democratic system? Christian and Islam have the right to practice?.
I hope we are doing regional, tribal politics?
God bless our country.
Correction: I hope we are NOT doing regional or tribal politics?
YAHWEH ZUO:
THOSE IMPORTED RELIGIONS HAS FINALLY FIND AWAY TO TERMINATE OUR INDIGENOUS CULTURE