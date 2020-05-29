-Sen. Karnga-Lawrence responds to Sen. Tengbeh’s complaint, calling for the investigation of Sen. Dillon

Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence on her social media page early Friday, May 29, 2020, assured her colleague Abe Darius Dillion that he is covered.

Sen. Karnga-Lawrence post comes a day after Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh communicated to the plenary of the senate calling for the investigation of Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon for what he referred to as “invectives spewed against that august body.”

In a brief Facebook post in solidarity with her fellow Liberty Partisan, Senator Dillion, Senator Karnga-Lawrence said, “Touch one, touch all. Abe Darius Dillion, you are covered.”

Dillion, also in a Facebook post early today, said his office has been “appropriately advised by our team of legal counsels to remain silent until we are served a copy of Sen. George Tengbeh’s ‘complaint’ against us, after which we will formally respond and speak out publicly regarding this matter.”

He said he will continue to do his job in serving the Liberian people’s interests and aspirations. “We thank you for the enormous show of love, support, and prayers; we embrace the criticism as well. We urge calm as we remain strong together. As always, God is in control,” Dillion told his supporters.

Senator Tengbeh’s communication, which was read before the Senate plenary during its Thursday’s session, indicated that Dillion is known for calling the Senate “spineless”, “rotten” and “useless,” that bring them public disrepute.

“Senator Dillon is in the constant habit of throwing invectives at his fellow Senators and shows no respect to officers of the Senate who try to call him to order,” Senator Tengbeh said in his communication.

The Lofa Country senator requested Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie and the leadership of the Senate to investigate Dillon and give him due process in line with the Senate’s standing rules and apply the appropriate actions, if found guilty of the allegation against him.

Sen. Tengbeh said if Dillion does not desist from spewing invectives against the Senate, it will leave them (other senators) with no other alternative but expulsion as the Senate rule says.

Dillion, who campaigned on the platform of “lighting up the Legislature”, has always said that the Legislature has been in darkness from time immemorial as lawmakers only look after themselves and not considering the interest of the country.

Threats to remove Dillon from the Senate began from the moment of his induction into the 54th legislature on August 15, 2019, at which occasion the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate told Dillon that though the he won the seat by a popular vote, he could be removed by his colleagues, regardless.