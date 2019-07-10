TOTAL Liberia Sends Two to AFCON 2019

TOTAL Liberia Incorporated at the conclusion of its 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final draw promotion on Tuesday, July 9, selected two Liberian’s customers, who will be going to Cairo, Egypt to witness the quarter and the grand finals of AfCON.

TOTAL Liberia selected the two customers on Tuesday, July 9 shortly after they participated in the company’s competitive draw, which was supervised by the government through the leadership of the National Lottery Authority.

Both Varney Freeman and Giba Kiadii emerged as winner of the company’s draw, giving them an opportunity to travel at the expense of TOTAL Liberia to witness the AfCON.

The draw was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the TOTAL station, located at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SDK) Boulevard Junction. It was also witnessed by several passerby and TOTAL employees.

Peter Koleade Adegunle, TOTAL Managing Director, said Total is the proud sponsor of the AFCON 2019 tournament as part of its eight-year partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He said the Total AFCON 2019 promotion kicked-off on June 1st and ended on the July 5th 2019.

The competition, according to Adegunle, was launched in stations across Liberia with the concept, buy US$20 worth of gasoline and stand the chance to win tickets to the AFCON 2019 final match.

Adegunle added, “the winners from yesterday’s draw will join other winners in Egypt for the final match on July 19th to watch the game and participate in other activities planned for the trip.”

Adegunle said, the promotions were geared towards improving the lives of its many customers as part of ongoing marketing strategies.

He congratulated the two winners and encouraged those who tried but did not win.

Meanwhile, Giba Kiadii said on behalf of his colleagues, expressed exceptional gratitude to the company for the promotions as well as the opportunities afforded them to win and also travel to countries they had never dream of traveling to in their live.