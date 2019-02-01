Tomorrow is ‘World Wetlands Day’

President George Weah has by proclamation declared Saturday, February 2, 2019, a “World Wetlands Day” to be observed throughout Liberia as a working holiday, a release has said.

According to the release, the President has therefore called on all people residing in the country to join authorities at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to ensure the sustainable management of wetlands and water bodies in the country.

In the proclamation, President Weah called on the EPA to execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful. He said the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance known as Ramsar Convention was adopted in the Iranian City of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea; as designed by the United Nations, it is observed on February 2 every year as “World Wetlands Day,” and has been celebrated by all UN member countries worldwide since 1997.

“Whereas, the purpose for observing the World Wetlands Day is to focus worldwide attention on the importance of wetlands, their values and benefits in general and the Ramsar Convention in particular, to stimulate political attention and action; to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development,” the proclamation said.

President Weah further stated that the celebration of this day is to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy wetlands in reducing the impact of extreme events such as flood, drought, and cyclones on the communities, and in helping to build resilience.

According to him, Liberia, being a contracting party of the convention on wetlands of international importance, will celebrate the Day in Gardnersville, Chocolate City, Montserrado County, under the theme, “Wetlands and Climate Change.”