Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 7, 2019, is Thanksgiving Day and is traditionally observed throughout the country as a national holiday, although the Government of Liberia has yet to issue a proclamation up to press time last night.

However, in keeping with tradition, the day is to be observed throughout the country, where Liberians and foreign residents, including religious leaders (all faiths), normally congregate at their respective places of worship to give thanks and praises to the Almighty God, and pray that His blessing and mercy may continuously protect Liberians as a people and as a nation.

Thanksgiving Day is also an opportunity for Liberians to recognize the good things that life has to offer them, even though the country has been troubled by internal and external challenges. Christians in Liberia celebrate Thanksgiving Day at church, at which time people give a portion of their treasure to the church, as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for said provisions. The church then auctions the items as a way to raise funds for its programs.

The Legislature enacted a statute in 1883, declaring the first Thursday in November of each year as a National Thanksgiving Day.