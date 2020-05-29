Todee Residents in America Identify with Kinsmen

Liberians hailing from Todee District in Montserrado County living in the United States have provided food items to their kinsmen back home as a way of identifying with them in this period of the Coronavirus pandemic. Under the umbrella “Union of Todeeans in America (UTA),” the citizens sent the 240 bags of rice through Montserrado District #1 Representative, Lawrence Morris.

Additionally, Representative Morris said UTA members have raised US$9,000 to construct a bridge over a river in the district during the dry season.

“We are very grateful to the Todeeans living in the Diaspora for partnering with us through financial and moral contributions since we engaged them in 2018. When we were formally sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, we developed the belief that together Montserrado District #1 can rise again.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Morris told journalists that they are still engaged in developmental work in the communities.

“Despite the fight against COVID 19, there is also another fight to ensure that the bad roads are rehabilitated so that our people’s movements cannot be hindered,” Rep. Morris said.

“Roads in New Jerusalem community as well as the Cooper Farm community in the borough of the Wollacor community, Careysburg Statutory District, continue to undergo rehabilitation. It’s a collective effort along with the communities, including Kingsville #7, where a modern market construction has started, also through Kingsville residents living in the diaspora,” said Rep. Morris.