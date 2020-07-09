Inter-Agency Payroll Clean-Up Taskforce Conducts Validation Workshop

In an effort to remove ghost employees from the Government of Liberia (GoL) payroll through the use of the biometric enrollment, the Interagency Payroll Clean-up Task-force through the Civil Service Agency has begun a validation workshop at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The workshop, organized by the Task-force, is to compile and validate the National Biometric Identification (NIR) Cards of government employees across the country.

According to the Task-force, the objective of the validation exercise is to ensure all government employees are biometrically verified before receiving salary payment beginning July 2020.

In view of this objective, the Task-force is encouraging all spending entities, which have not submitted NIR cards of their employees, to submit hardcopies of the IDs or send email to the payroll team for verification and processing. Equally, the Task-force advised individual employees, who have only just processed their NIR cards, to also drop a copy each to the Task-force team at Ministerial Complex.

The Task-force Chairperson Mr. Del-Francis Wreh of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, explained that the exercise has been an approved mandate of Cabinet since March 2020, but its enforcement has been delayed due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Wreh however assured that, despite COVID-19 and the existing health protocols, including social distancing, the Task-force, through its consultation with its members and stakeholders, have revised its implementation and enforcement strategies, ensuring full compliance with the health protocols.

James Thompson, Acting Director General of the Civil Service Agency and also member of the Payroll Clean-up Task-force, is encouraging the public and government employees to support the enforcement of “NO NIR, NO PAYMENT” by acquiring and submitting their national biometric identification. Their compliance and support, according to Thompson, will help sustainably clean the government’s payroll, creating the necessary fiscal space that would finance more pro-poor programs and development in Liberia.

The Interagency National Payroll Clean up Task-force comprises the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and the National Identification Registry (NIR).