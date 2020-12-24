Three Confirmed Rep. By-elections Pending

-One still in dispute

Three members of the Lower House of the Legislature have succeeded in their bids to become Senators and their action has created room for by-elections in the electoral districts they have been representing (respectively) since 2017.

The Representative by-elections will be held in Bomi County District #1, Bong County District #2, and Grand Gedeh County District #1. A fourth by-election could be held, pending the outcome of an electoral fraud case before the National Elections Commission, filed by Liberty Party candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh against Nimba County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Koung.

Edwin Melvin Snowe won Representative election in Bomi District #1 in 2017 after he crossed over from Montserrado Electoral District #6 to that Western County. Barely halfway into his 6-year term as representative for the first district of Bomi, he contested and won the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Election in the county and will be leaving the post of Representative for Bomi District #1.

Snowe, in 2017 was heavily challenged through legal means by Bomi District #1 former Representative, Gaya Karmo with the support of Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson, but Snowe won them with the argument that there is no law to have barred him from contesting in Bomi, even though he was by then the sitting Lawmaker for Montserrado County District #6.

Snowe entered active Legislative politics in 2005 and became elected for the first time in 2006 as Representative for Montserrado then electoral District #5, now District #6.

He was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives but his stay in that office was short-lived as he fell out of favor at the time with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Snowe was dethroned from the speakership by a majority of his colleagues and was succeeded by Rep. J. Alex Tyler, who was also later booted out by his colleagues who filed a vote of no confidence in him because of a corruption scandal that he was involved in.

Senator-elect Edwin Snowe served a two term of six years tenure in Montserrado District #6 before moving to Bomi District #1 where he has served only three years prior to his election to the Senate.

He defeated incumbent Senator Sando Dazoe Johson and a number of other contenders, including former Speaker Alex J. Tyler.

Before getting elected to the House of Representatives, Snowe served as head of Liberia Petroleum Refining Corporation (LPRC) and the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

He oversaw George Weah and his team mates when they played soccer for the national team of Liberia.

Snowe ran as an independent candidate when he fell short of winning the support of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to endorse his candidacy instead of his political rival, Sando Dazoe Johnson.

Senator-elect Prince Kermue Moye is the outgoing Representative of Bong Electoral District #1 and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He was elected to the House of Senate on December 8 and his election, too, has opened room for a by-election.

Moye has been Representative for Bong County District #2 since 2011 but will now ascend to the House of Senate for a period of nine years.

The outgoing Deputy Speaker defeated outgoing Senator Henry Yallah who ran on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and had the personal support of President George Weah.

In Grand Gedeh County, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue is leaving the seat of Representative for District #1 and also headed for the House of Senate.

Pennue contested on the ticket of the ruling CDC and he will be taking over from outgoing Senator Alphonso Gaye.

Gaye retired from active politics after 9 years and was honored by his colleagues at the House of Senate before the December Special Senate polls.

Zoe Pennue ran for the House of Representatives on three different occasions and won all, from 2006 up to 2020.

He first ran for the Senate seat in 2014 but was defeated by Marshal Dennis. He did not lose hope; he is now the projected winner for the County.

Notably, Pennue is known for spending money lavishly on his electorates but is not on record for sponsoring or proffering a bill.

He is hardly heard speaking on the floor of Plenary but focused on his dreams. He was heavily campaigned against, even by Mrs. Nancy B. Doe, widow of slain President Samuel K. Doe.

Mrs. Doe has complained on many occasions that Pennue robbed her and her children of their benefits, including properties left behind by her husband and, as such, he, Pennue, is not worth to be a leader.

Pennue has never denied nor admitted to Mrs. Doe’s allegations.

In Nimba County, Jeremiah Kpan Koung who has served two consecutive terms as Representative for Nimba District #1, has been announced winner of the December 8 polls, even though his closest rival, Edith Gongloe-Weh, has taken exception to the results and proceeded to the elections dispute hearing office of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Koung contested on the ticket of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), the political party owned and run by former war-lord, Nimba County Senator Prince Y, Johnson.

He was at the same time supported by the ruling CDC due to the political alliance between the MDR and the ruling coalition.