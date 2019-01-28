The US$200,000 that Landed in Poland

-In whose account?

Whether Liberia will continue to develop as envisioned by the people or not should depend on how a way can be found to prevent huge development money from vanishing into thin air.

For several months this country was embroiled in an alleged missing L$16 billion of newly printed banknotes that was meant to replace the old legacy notes. The vibrations of that huge sum are yet to go away, as the search continues, though momentum is low.

Quite recently, the president of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Mustapha Raji revealed that U$200,000 that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent to Liberia to develop football in the country found its way into an unknown account in Poland, central Europe.

Recall that the current LFA administration had to pay a fine of more than US$5,000 because the last administration withdrew Liberia’s U-17 national team from TOTAL CAF U17 African Cup of Nations held in Gabon because there was not enough money. The LFA attracted the fine because the withdrawal was done in the last minute against the rules of the tournament. However, U$200,000 was on hand but ‘someone’ diverted the money into a foreign account. How wicked!

Mr. Raji said: “There is no need to accuse anyone. We got in and we realized that US$200,000 meant for Liberia was transferred to Poland to another beneficiary. We engaged CAF as part of our responsibilities as the football association. We’ve so far gone through a lot of processes, and it’s acknowledged that money actually landed in Poland and not in Liberia.”

While the president said much is being done to find out whose account it is and retrieve the money, many people are wondering about the connection with Poland.

Poland is a country of central Europe, located at a geographic crossroad that links the forested lands of northwestern Europe to the sea lanes of the Atlantic Ocean and the fertile plains of the Eurasian frontier.

It is encouraging that Polish authorities are helping out to find out whose account the money was deposited in. Since the incident took place in the last administration at the LFA, it would be too easy for anyone to suggest that finding the culprit would be rather simple.

However, Raji said he was not accusing anyone in the past administration. He is waiting for investigations to reveal the one responsible for the crafty act.

Raji said: “So far, nothing points to any individual of taking the money. The LFA is accusing no one. But the money is meant for Liberia and the development of youth football in Liberia. Our responsibility is that we get back the money that is meant for football development in Liberia.”

It is no surprise that CAF and FIFA have decided to do business with Liberia, and they are working together to remove their financial restrictions that were attached to Liberia due to the poor financial management of the last LFA administration. Raji must be commended for announcing the problem and getting the right people to help the LFA.

It is hoped that the LD16 billion and U$200,000 could be found to tackle important business and sporting ventures in the country.