“The Time to Invest in Africa Is Now”

— Tony Elumelu tells global investors in Paris

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings opened the “Ambition Africa” conference in Paris, France .

The conference – which was organized by France Invest Africa Club – brought together several business leaders from Africa, including Liberia, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, and so forth.

In his opening address, Elumelu called on French investors to look at Africa as a potential continent for long term investment opportunity.

The French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, as he introduced Tony Elumelu to the audience stated that France could position itself and direct investment towards Africa, to end the cycle of poverty and to accelerate development globally. He commended Elumelu’s stance on strengthening the SMEs in Africa to catalyze development. “We share the same ambition in Supporting African SMEs and entrepreneurs as this is essential for the economic development of Africa,” he said, referring to Elumelu’s passion to create wealth on the African continent.

Mr. Le Maire, who reiterated the stance to partner with Africa on long-term investments, said: “We will ensure that investments in Africa are sustainable, exemplary and environmentally friendly. We want to go fast, go quickly in the race against poverty and renunciation throughout the continent.”

Tony Elumelu: “We need to do much better and be much smarter in channeling funds to emerging markets. These markets present huge opportunities as well as risks for investors, but investors need to fulfill a critical need to catalyze and improve the economy. We salute companies like Total, Bouygues, Accor, Orange, and Bolloré, as well as others who have accepted this challenge, but there is room for many more.”

Elumelu underscored the importance of private equity inflow into Africa, with a focus on investing in small and medium scale businesses, the lifeblood of the African economy. He stated that Africa has the youngest workforce in the world, with over 60 percent of its population below the age of 25. This, he said, was a potential demographic doom that could be turned around to become the continent’s greatest asset if the youths have jobs and economic opportunities.

“Africans do not need aid, rather, our young people need investments, he said.

“Private equity is a force for positive development in Africa. We have a large youth population who are eager and innovative. They are looking at solutions to problems in their communities but are hampered by the access to capital and investment, mentoring and training. When done right, this kind of investment can bring not just capital but can also strengthen job creation, corporate governance and help improve sustainable business practices”.

He cited the impact and growth rate of the beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation as evidence of the potential of SMEs in Africa today. His Foundation has endowed US$100 million of his family wealth to fund over 10, 000 African entrepreneurs in 10 years.

Mr. Elumelu commended French President Emmanuel Macron for his initiatives for strengthening the relationship between France and Africa and concluded by inviting investors to consider investing in Africa for the long term.

“The key phrase here is long term investment – no one should come to Africa for short term gain. The time is now to invest in Africa. Private equity has to be part of it. We need it for all,” he concluded.

Source: APO