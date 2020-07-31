The Real Mrs. Sloh Speaks

Wins House support, with compelling evidence of marriage to fallen Sinoe County District #2 lawmaker

The House’s Judiciary Committee has ruled in favor or awarded decision to Mrs. Ruth Doe-Sloh as the legal wife to the late Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh of Sinoe County District #2.

The burial of the fallen Sinoe County lawmaker should have been done today (Friday), but the dispute over the lawful right between Mrs. Ruth Doe-Sloh and Kou Sloh has stalled the funeral rites.

Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, the chairman on Judiciary, said after “thorough” investigation and deliberation, only Mrs. Doe-Sloh presented ‘evidence’ of their marriage, even though it was their first time meeting her, unlike Kou, whom they have known over the years.

The House’s decision has thwarted rumors that Kou would have been favored following her having been introduced and interactions she may have had with most of the lawmakers in the House and Senate.

The Judiciary Committee’s recommendation of support of Ruth over Kou has been ‘noted.’

Cllr. Koffa made the assertions when he spoke with Mr. Ashford ‘the Giant’ Garley live on Bridge Radio Africa on Wednesday night.

The late Rep. Sloh was the House’s Chairman on Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism. He died at the John F. Kennedy Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, reportedly from a protracted illness. He was 55.

The death of Rep. Sloh marks the second passing of “radical” lawmaker of the House of Representatives who was subjected to investigation either to the Committee of Rules, Order and Administration or to an Ad Hoc Special Committee for questioning the leadership of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

The late Sloh tendered his resignation as chairman of the Committee but was rejected after the death of his closet friend, Rep. Adolph Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15, who met his untimely demise on March 24, 2019. Rep. Lawrence was 53 years old.

The Sinoe County lawmaker was member of the Independent Legislative Caucus of the House of Representatives and the Secretary General of the Sinoe County Legislative Caucus.

It may be recalled, last week, Mrs. Ruth Doe-Sloh filed an application before the Civil Law Court to prevent the burial of her husband, and against the authority of Mrs. Kou Sloh.

“I made several sacrifices for him to become the man that he has become over the years,” Mrs. Doe-Sloh narrated in a letter to the House of Representative requesting that the mortal remains of her late husband be handed over to her brother-in-law, Mr. Nyensuah Sloh, who is her Power-of-Attorney in Liberia.

In her letter, dated July 16, 2020, Mrs. Doe-Sloh said she and J. Nagbe Sloh got married on May 8, 1993 in Monrovia and both have remained husband and wife, never divorced during the 27 years up to the time of his death.

“We met when we were teenagers, and I never said anything over the years because I did not want to hurt my husband’s political career. We have four children and our oldest is 35 years and my youngest is 20,” Mrs. Doe-Sloh explained in her letter to the House days after she posted a tribute to her husband on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by several photographs of her and Mr. Sloh, along with their children back in the days before migrating to the United States.

“My husband stayed in touch over the years and even wrote telling me thanks for taking good care of the children.” She continued. “I am writing this letter as a widow because while my husband was away, he entered into an extra-marital affair and it is the woman that is masquerading as the wife of my late husband.

“Assuming that my husband was married to this woman, said marriage is illegal and unlawful under the laws of Liberia, since we were never divorced,” she added.

“The purpose of this letter is to ask the House to grant me rightful permission to my husband’s body and ensure that the law is upheld under this matter. Please see attached Power of Attorney letter granting Mr. Nyensuah Sloh, brother of my late husband, full rights to act on my behalf since I cannot travel out of the United States due to COVID-19.”

Mrs. Doe-Sloh added: “I have stayed quiet enough but my civil rights as Mrs. Sloh are being violated by a marriage of a lie that has gone too far. These are not the best circumstances but I am requesting this body of the Government to acknowledge and immediately implement my rights as the rightful Mrs. Sloh, who stood with my husband as he developed his career as a journalist.”