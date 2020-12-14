“The Proliferation of Drugs May Undermine, Undercut National Development Agenda”

… Says UMC Human Rights Monitor Director

Following the burning of a huge quantity of drugs worth (L$783,471,720) by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Jefferson Knight, Human Rights Monitor Director of the Liberia Annual Conference, the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC), says if Liberians downplay the issue of drug proliferation in the country, it may undermine and undercut the national development agenda of the country.

Mr. Knight, in an exclusive interview, told the Daily Observer that if drug trafficking must be defeated in Liberia, there is a need to go beyond just burning a huge quantity of narcotic substances and begin to tackle and strengthen the existing drugs laws.

Mr. Knight said: “We all have been advocating for the drugs law to be amended so that it can become non-bailable, because when it remains as a bailable law; criminals, drug traffickers and unscrupulous individuals take advantage of the weak system to bring in more drugs, as it is being done today.”

Mr. Knight indicated that looking at the huge quantity of drugs displayed to the public, it is alarming and constitutes a little portion of what has been distributed and sold on the market. “I think if the laws are amended, it will help us get hold of this,” he said.

According to him, the proliferation of drugs is destroying the fabrics of Liberian Society; noting that out of every ten Liberians, 2 or 3 are affected by drugs. “This is scaring and the crime rate is increasing on a daily basis.”

He indicated that because these young men and women who are affected do not have skills, and once they are on substance daily, they will always want to maintain the drugs in their system, “When not available, they will have to get involved into criminal activities.”

Knight disclosed that as a church, they have been helping to intervene and buttress the government’s efforts in addressing these situations in the Country.

“We will continue the engagement process with the LDEA, MOH, and other partners so that we can tackle this. At the same time, we have been creating the necessary awareness and advocacy.” He told the Daily Observer that the issue of drugs has caused serious mental health problems for many youths in the country.

Mr. Knight also said the church has worked with over sixty (60) drugs addicts at its Rehabilitation Recovery Program in Marshall, Margibi County.

The Church, he said has recorded over 6o deaths from various communities, especially those guys who suffer from mental health problems, liver problems, Tuberculosis (TB) and other health complications all of which he thinks are due to the intake of narcotic substances.

“We run different recovery groups meetings in different locations including West Point, Soul Clinic community, and King Gray among others.”

As part of the UMC activities, they are currently constructing a residential and rehabilitation center for these drug addicts, believing that it will help the government to address some of the problems.

“It is not about criticizing the government, but it is about working with the government and giving recommendations that will help to transform the lives of these drugs addicts.”

At the same time, he said parents have a critical role to play when it comes to addressing the issue of drugs in this country. Most parents have given up on their children, and they consider them as useless, Zogos.

He, however, described them as a diamond in the diet; stressing that some of them have been reintegrated into society and gone back to school.

He recommends to the government to allocate more budget to the relevant institutions to complement their efforts. “It is about time that the governments sees reasons to support other grassroot organizations that are fully involved in the rehabilitation process of these drugs users,” said Knight.