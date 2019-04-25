The Last Well Responds to Lofa Water Crisis

An American charity, The Last Well has robustly responded to the water crisis in Foya and Kolahun districts in Lofa County. The charity response is based on an article published in the April 24 edition of the Daily Observer, under the caption: Foya Kolahun Districts Suffer Acute Water Shortage.”

According to Last Well government relations officer, Abdul Koroma, the response of the charity is part of its mandate to ensure that Liberians have access to safe drinking water.

Koroma describes the water crisis in the two districts as “appalling, and regrettable for Liberians to go through such suffering.

He said as part of the organization’s intervention, The Last Well has dispatched its contractors to Lofa to carry on a robust assessment aimed at addressing the water crisis.

According to Koroma, The Last Well’s intervention will not only focus in the two affected districts, but the entire county. He said the organization will construct 116 new hand pumps, and also rehabilitate 161 others.

As part of the intervention, The Last Well will also distribute 5,500 water filter buckets in the county.

The charity has meanwhile called on other partners operating in the county to assist the residents the two districts.

“The Last Well will continue responding to the needs of Liberians by providing safe drinking water. The two districts are said to be densely populated, and the water crisis started in March,” Koroma said.

According to reports, residents in the two affected districts have to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to fetch water from distant places, including Kolba City, which is one of the worst areas hit by the water shortage.

It is reported that the town does not have a hand pumps, thus making it extremely difficult for residents to have access to safe drinking water.