The Last Well Dedicates 90 New Hand-pumps Across Grand Bassa

Rehabilitates another 47 hand-pumps, distributes 23K water filter buckets

Ahead of its much anticipated intervention in the recently reported water crisis in Foya and Kolahun districts, Lofa County, The Last Well, an American faith-based NGO, recently turned over 90 newly constructed hand pumps to the local administration of Grand Bassa County and beneficiaries.

The pumps were constructed in all of the 8 districts of the county with the aim of providing safe water to several towns and villages. The Christian charity has also provided water filter buckets to over 23,000 households in the county and also rehabilitated 47 hand pumps.

The symbolic dedication ceremony, which took place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Swaggar Town, Compound Three, Grand Bassa County, brought together the county administration, the office of Senator Jonathan Kaipay, the Vice President of The Last Well country team, Doc Lawson, and local residents.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, Grand Bassa County Assistant Superintendent for Development, Flee Gleh, commended The Last Well for carrying out such initiative in the county. He said the provision of the 90 newly constructed hand pumps is a clear indication of the faith-based organization to assist the people of Liberia with safe drinking water.

Assistant Superintendent Gleh assured The Last Well that the county administration will fully cooperate with the charity to ensure that citizens have access to safe drinking water.

For their part, the residents of the area praised The Last Well for providing the hand pumps and water filter buckets to their respective communities. According to them, the provision of the hand pumps and water filter buckets, which is also known as the miracle buckets have provided the medium for them to access safe drinking water.

Providing an overview of the Grand Bassa County water improvement Projects, Senior WASH Officer for The Last Well, Abdul Koroma, said the organization is currently working in all of the 8 districts in the county.

As part of The Last Well’s ongoing activities, Koroma indicated that the organization is carrying on the distribution of water filter buckets, also known as the miracle buckets, to 26,000 households in the county.

Koroma revealed that the organization has also embarked on the rehabilitation of hand pumps to ensure that citizens have access to safe water.

He disclosed that The Last Well has completed, as of February 1, 2019, 53 New Wells, 47 Rehabilitations and the distribution of 8,969 Filters.

According to Mr. Koroma, through the Grand Bassa County Water improvement Projects, 262,386 people have been served through the construction of new and rehabilitated wells, and the distribution of water filter buckets to 26,000 households in the county.

Such massive scale of intervention is in line with The Last Well’s ambitious mandate to provide every Liberian community access to clean water along with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, by the year 2020.