-Gwen Myers

After being named among ten outstanding change makers and members on the board of the Coalition for Peace-UK, Gwendolyn Myers is now among eight global reformers who are expected to rapidly shape the coming decade, according to their specific fields of expertise.

Recommended by TIME magazine, Myers said the selection of the eight global reformers was done through vetting and looking strategically at specific fields.

TIME magazine is a legendary, historically and prestigious news magazine with over 12 million followers worldwide.

“If young people can be used to ferment violence and conflict, the very same people can be used to bring about peace,” Myers told TIME in an interview.

Carefully considering the challenges Liberia faces with education, most especially in the digital age, she told TIME, “With just 7% of Liberians currently on-line, the country—and the broader developing world—must prepare for radical change.

“Of course, we want everyone to have access to the Internet in the digital age,” Myers continued, “but at the same time, what exactly are they having access to?

“The generation coming behind will hold us responsible for every time we refuse the touch of peace. We must not allow present-day chaos to rule. Peace must be the rule and the touch,” she cautioned.

Myers shares the stump with seven other young leaders, including Harry Myo Lin, a Human-rights activist from Myanmar; Beatrice Fihn, disarmament activist, Sweden; Amelia Telford, climate campaigner, Australia; and Emmanuel Jal, a musician and actor, South Sudan; Basima Abdulrahman, sustainable architect, Iraq; Rizky Ashar Murdiono, youth activist, Indonesia; and Samaira Mehta, coder, and entrepreneur, U.S.

Myers, who already began her advocacy in peace, human rights, women and gender issues, is the executive director of Liberia’s leading youth peace platform, Messengers Of Peace (MOP-Liberia) with over a thousand youth under her leadership.