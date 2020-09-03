Temple of Justice Senior Court Records Analyst Goes Home at 62

The sanctuary of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish on Broad Street was recently filled to capacity as family, friends and sympathizers gathered there to celebrate the peaceful home-going of Temple of Justice senior court records analyst, Mr. Albert Z. Burnette Sr.

He died on July 21, 2020, at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Memorial Hospital, following a protracted illness. He was 62.

The late Albert, affectionately known as AZB or ZB, was a member of the Ancient and Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International, Sacred Heart Commandery #366.

The immediate family of the late AZB paid a special tribute to him, describing him as a true father. “Daddy, may you rest in perfect peace knowing the depth of our love for you and gratitude for the tremendous role you played in each of [our] lives,” said Willie Burnette, son of the deceased.

In his tribute, Willie said the government and the entire Burnette family have indeed lost a true patriot who will be remembered for his selfless service. He described his late father as a gentleman who dedicated his life to the service of his country in various capacities.

The late AZB was born in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on December 24, 1958, and was the first child among three, who predeceased him. AZB began his elementary education at the C.W. Brumskine School in Monrovia in the early 20s.

Upon completion of his elementary school in Monrovia, the deceased later enrolled at the Wells Hairston School, where he graduated in 1975 with a high school diploma.

Still, in the quest for education, AZB enrolled at the William V.S. Tubman High vocational and acceleration program where he earned a certificate in Electricity, particularly in Industrial wiring.

AZB again, entered the Zion School of Business now (African Methodist Episcopal Zion University) where he earned his diploma in Accounting.

ZB, as he was commonly called by his friends, again not satisfied with the level of education received, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Liberia in 2001.

Having completed these studies, the late Burnette, from 2001-2006, served as an instructor at the William V.S. Tubman Vocational and Acceleration program.

From 1986-1988, he was appointed as a head supervisor at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and, due to his performance, the management in 2001-2004 promoted him as a financial analyst.

The late Burnette later joined the Temple of Justice family in 2006, where he served as senior court records analyst until his demise.

The late Albert Z. Burnette is survived by nine children, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He was interred at Government farm private cemetery, located in Marshall City, Roberts International Airport.