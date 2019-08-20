Telia Urey Contributes L$2M Adolph Lawrence’s Scholarship Foundation

Montserrado County District #15 candidate Ms. Telia Urey on Monday, August 19, 2019, announced a contribution of L$2 million as a contribution to the late Adolph A. Lawrence scholarship fund drive in the district.

The amount is intended to help deserving students in District #15, whose parents cannot afford to enroll them in this academic school year 2019/2020.

She said, “I am proud to announce a contribution of $2 million Liberian Dollars by me to Hon. Adolph Lawrence’s Scholarship Foundation. We will continue the good work of this great man, my idol.”

Ms. Urey is contesting on the ticket of the All Liberia People (ALP), with the support of the collaborating political parties, comprising the ALP, Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Liberty Party (LP) and the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

On her Facebook page on Monday, Urey said students and families that the late Adolph Lawrence helped so generously can rest assured that “we will not leave them.”

It can be recalled that the late Lawrence offered over a hundred scholarships to deserving students.

Also, during her campaign, Ms. Urey said that, when elected to the Lower House, 100 percent of her salary, allowances or benefits will be given back to the people of the district.

She said there is a need to engage the Ministry of Education on teachers’ salary and improve the health sector.

“In our district, there is no government hospital and we will engage the government to boost private clinics.”

According to Ms. Urey, the district is yearning and there is a huge void for development. She said the Legislature needs people with experience who cannot be compromised.

She said, “I don’t need a crowd but few committed people who believe in me and share my view. We are not looking to receive a salary; when the economy goes down it affects the poor people.”

Ms. Urey named the empowerment of women and people living with disabilities, health and education as her major priorities when elected.