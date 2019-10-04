Teeboy Kamara Renews Contract with Green Gully Soccer Club in Australia

Australia-based Liberian forward Teeboy Kamara has renewed his contract with National Premier League Victoria Australia (NPL VIC) side Green Gully Soccer club.

The National Premier Leagues Victoria, commonly known as NPL Victoria, is a semi-professional soccer league in Victoria, Australia.

Teeboy Kamara signed a new one-year deal on September 12, that will keep him at the club until 2020. The 24 year-old forward, who left Liberia about 16 years ago, has expressed interest in playing for his Liberia if he gets the opportunity.

The young forward first played for Club Croydon Kings, an Australian semi-professional football club in Adelaide, South Australia where he spent over six years.

He then made his “A” League debut at the age of 15 for Adelaide United making him the youngest debutant in the league in Australia during that period.

Following his performance in his debut season, he was given an opportunity to represent Australia at the U-17 World Cup in 2011, before signing his first professional contract with Adelaide United.

A year later, Kamara sustained injuries that included stomach, ankle and hamstring and that kept him on the sidelines for a year.

The 24-year-old later recovered and is back to active football in Australia but this time with a semi-pro tier club, Green Gully Soccer Club, where he missed 5 games due to injuries sustained at the start of the campaign but went on to have a successful league season that handed him a new deal at the club.

The Green Gully forward played 19 matches from 26, providing 8 assists and netting 6 goals that saw his side finish 4th in the table on 44 points.

“I am glad to have a better end of the season, And I am excited to have a full preseason and go again; look forward to representing Liberia very soon,” Kamara said.