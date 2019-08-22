Tappita Long Serving DEO Mohandas Dekpah Dies

One of Tappita long serving District Education Officers, Mohandas Siaway Dekpah has died following a period of illness. He was 72.

He died recently at the Jackson Fiah Doe Referral Hospital in Tapita City. His body is being deposited at the Ebeneezer Funeral Home in Tappita City, awaiting further funeral arrangements, a member of the family has said.

The late Dekpah served the Tappita Education District from 1985 to 2013 before the Ministry of Education (MoE) retired him in 2013. He served for 28 years in the Education sector.

Prior to becoming a DEO, he served as principal for many high schools, including Bahn School in Zoe Geh District, and the Tappeh Memorial High in Tappita City.

Depkah began his primary education at the Pinger Memorial Institute in Ziah #2 in Tappita District. He later matriculated to the Tappeh Public School, now Tappeh Memorial High High School, and enrolled at the Sanniquellie Central High School, from where he completed his secondary education.

He again enrolled at the Zorzor Rural Teacher Training Institute (ZRTTI) Lofa County from where he obtained “C” Certificate in 1971 a classroom teacher.

After some years in the classrooms, Dekpah entered the University of Liberia and obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Secondary Education in 1981.

He leaves to mourn his loss, his two wives, Martha Mein DehKpah and Ready Dehkpah, his mother Mamie Dehkpah, 16 children…10 girls and six boys.