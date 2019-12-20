“Take Home Ration” Boosts Female Student Enrollment in Rivercess

Says Rivercess County Education Officer Myers

Mick Myers, County Education Officer (CEO) of Rivercess, has disclosed that the “Take Home Ration” program in the county has increased female enrollment in schools.

Myers made the disclosure recently at the Joint Education Sector Review meeting held in Ganta, Nimba County.

According to him, adolescent girls are no longer staying away from school because of the monthly ration provided by Save the Children, which suggests that the girls, many of who are baby mothers without support to meet the needs of their families, were staying away from school to find livelihood to feed their families.

The “Take Home Ration” is provided for adolescent girls who dropped out of school because of child birth or lack of support.

“Our drop-out girls in the communities are now returning to school in an increasing number due to the ration”, said Myers.

Myers also said that boyfriends of those girls encourage them to go to school in order to have the opportunity to receive ration that serves as a source of food now for their families.

The Rivercess County Education Officer also acknolwedged that READ Liberia, a USAID sponsored project, has empowered Education Officers across the country with SmartPhones to help them send reports online; which according to him has enhanced their research skills and enable them to make reports on time about activities of their respective trainings.