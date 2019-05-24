Swedish Embassy Lauds Liberians for National Unification Day Peace Dialogue

Describes education as “a first step out of poverty”

The Chargé d’Affairs and Head of Development Cooperation of the Swedish Embassy near Monrovia has expressed delight for the opportunity provided her Embassy to form part of this year’s National Unification Day celebration, a release has said.

The event, organized by the Better Future Foundation (BFF) on Monday, May 13, 2019 in collaboration with the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation of the University of Liberia, Youth Beyond Barriers (YBB) and a conglomeration of high school and university students.

It was hosted under the theme, “National Unification Day: Education- First Step Out of Poverty; Path to Self-esteem and Self-reliance.”

Ms. Elizabeth Harleman, in her Goodwill Message, said that the National Unification Day initiated by former President William V. S. Tubman, reminds Liberians of the recognition of the progress made over the years to promote peace, democracy and development.

Ms. Harleman said there is a need for Liberians, especially the youth to access education, which she described as “a first step out of poverty,” and the development of self-esteem and self-reliance.

She said that educational empowerment will enable young people, who are the future leaders of Liberia, to effectively address the growing societal challenges.

Ms. Harleman, who expressed the need for Liberians to work together for the peace and development, said that every child in Liberia deserves education, which is a basic right that should at all times be recognized and upheld.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including representatives of the United Nations, The Carter Center and other members of the diplomatic community in Monrovia. It highlighted the need for Liberians to work together for sustainable peace and unity, and foster democracy.

The Carter Center Liberia Country Representative, James Dorbor Jallah, stressed the importance of the National Unification Policy, which brought together indigenous and Americo-Liberians in the governance and development of the country.

In his keynote address, Mr. Jallah recalled that the Unification Policy sought to remove barriers to peace and unity and for Liberians to rise above acts with potential to undermine national unity and progress.

He called on Liberians at all strata of the nation to embrace peace and refrain from acts that are “inimical to strengthening and consolidating the country’s peace and development, as well as its democracy.”

Jallah underscored the need for President George Weah Administration to see itself in the light of the national unification policy of President Tubman by encouraging all Liberians to form an integral part of the national decision-making process. This, he said will ensure the firm protection of the rights of all Liberians as guaranteed by the Liberian constitution and other statutory provisions.

BFF founder and president, Augustine Arkoi, said the event was also part of the organization’s ongoing Liberia Democracy Sustainability Platform (DSP) initiative, which primarily seeks to inspire national consensus-building to accelerate an improved human security relations, human rights and respect for the rule of law, infrastructural development for sustainable peace and democratic governance in the sub region.

The celebration was also characterized by other activities, including prayer for National Healing, Reconciliation, Unity and Peaceful Coexistence spearheaded by Felesu F. Swaray, Administrative Assistant of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation and Reverend Morris Yeedoun, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Harvest International Liberia, representing the Islamic and Christian communities respectively.