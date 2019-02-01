Swedish Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on First Lady Weah

First Lady Clar Marie Weah and the Swedish Ambassador to Liberia Ingrid Wetterqvist have held discussions on a wide range of issues, including the protection and promotion of women and children’s rights in Liberia, according to a press release yesterday.

The discussions between the two high profile women took place Tuesday, January 29, 2019, when Ambassador Wetterqvist paid a courtesy call on the First Lady at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

During the talks, the First Lady and Ambassador Wetterqvist expressed deep concern over the various forms of violence and abuse against women and children, stressing a pressing need to address the situation.

Mrs. Weah decried the increase in rape incidents and other forms of abuse across the country, describing them as unacceptable.

She also disclosed plans to engage key stakeholders and institute programs that will not only endeavor to eliminate such crimes from the society but also empower women and children.

The First Lady however called for support from the Swedish envoy, among other international groups.

The Swedish Ambassador thanked the First Lady for her commitment and great initiatives towards the protection and empowerment of women and girls.

Ambassador Wetterqvist explained that the Swedish government strongly supports the protection of women’s rights and related issues around the world, including Liberia.

She described the First Lady as an influential person, particularly in advancing women’s issues in the country, as she assured her commitment to working together in various ways possible, the release concluded.