Suspended NCD Officials Speak Out, Want Arrears, Allowances

Two suspended employees of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) have for the first time voiced the “wrong” associated with their suspension, terming it as “unfortunate.”

They have therefore appealed to the leadership of the commission for their salary arrears and allowances. Those suspended are Mrs. Hannah J. Watson, Human Resource officer, and Michael Nagbe, Special Assistant to the deputy director for administration respectively.

They have meanwhile praised God for sustaining them to see the New Year (2019).

“On New Year’s Day at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, the Human Resource officer and Special Assistant of NCD gave praises and appreciation to the Almighty God for delivering them from the hardship of six months’ suspension without pay,” the affected group said in a statement, a copy of which is in the possession of this newspaper.

The duo therefore expressed gratitude to Cllrs. Jonathan Williams and Nathaniel Boley Cohma for the “legal and humanitarian services rendered them during the investigation.”

They also paid respects to Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood, chair on Executive, for her intervention, Civil Service Agency for its “goodwill standing order/procedures,” the criminal service department and Interpol Affairs of the Liberia National Police (LNP), and all those who have given their spiritual and moral support as they have been reinstated.

However, they await arrears of the balance 50 percent of their salaries and allowances payment from the NCD administration.

It can be recalled that in June last year, NCD officials suspended the affected personnel for “misapplication of entrusted properties and giving sensitive (NCD) financial records to Beyan G. Kota, President of the Christian Association of the Blind.”

This, the suspended officials recalled, was preceded by official letters of suspension on May 7, 2018, “suspending us for time indefinite without pay and directing that the LNP investigate us,” the affected personnel said.

Though none of the NCD officials have commented on the issue, the affected personnel have added that, “In the absence of our arrears and allowances, our children are being put out of school, and so we want our balance payment of 50 percent arrears and allowances.”

What disability means

A disability is a condition or function judged to be significantly impaired relative to the usual standard of an individual of their group. The term is often used to refer to individual functioning, including physical impairment, sensory impairment, cognitive impairment, intellectual impairment, mental illness, and various types of chronic diseases.

This usage has been described by some disabled people as being associated with a medical model of disability. Persons with disabilities, “the world’s largest minority,” have generally poorer health, lower education achievements, fewer economic opportunities and higher rates of poverty than people without disabilities.

This is largely due to the lack of services available to them (like information and communications technology (ICT), justice or transportation and the many obstacles they face in their everyday lives.

These obstacles can take a variety of forms, including those relating to the physical environment, as well as prejudice and discrimination, etc.