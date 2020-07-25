Supreme Court Ditches Cllr. Nwabudike

— Declines his alternative writ of prohibition
Questions over the nationality of the man that President George Weah controversially nominated to be the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) are no longer of essence as his fate has been decided by the final arbiter of justice, the Supreme Court of Liberia, with no hope of him retaining his alleged Liberian citizenship, if he ever had one.
The embattled Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, who could not authenticate his claims to Liberian nationality which he said he acquired in the early 1980s, was dealt a major blow when the Supreme Court decided not to act on his expulsion from the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA).
Justice-In-Chamber, Associate Justice Jamesetta Wolokollie, on Friday, July 24, declined to issue an Alternative Writ of Prohibition seeking to prevent Nwabudike’s expulsion from the Bar, following her July 23, 2020 legal conference between the party lawyers in the chamber of the Supreme Court.
It can be recalled in March of this year, the President of the LNBA, Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, wrote the Bar’s grievance and ethics committee to investigate reports of Cllr. Nwabudike having faked his Liberian citizenship. Only Liberian citizens (whether native or naturalized) can be admitted to the LNBA. In the case of Nwabudike, who was born in Nigeria to Nigerian parents who migrated to Liberia, he violated the Bar’s requirements for admission through the use of falsified documents to pose as a naturalized Liberian citizen. This, the LNBA believes, is an egregious ethical transgression warranting expulsion.
The expelled member of the LNBA lied under oath about his Citizenship during confirmation hearing at the Liberian Senate when he was nominated by President Weah to the helm of the NEC.
During the Senate hearing, Cllr. Nwabudike provided conflicting information about his Liberian nationality, which he said he obtained at age 17, though the Liberian Constitution only provides such status at the age of maturity, 18.
The Nigerian national also lied about his date of birth, as four different essential documents had four different dates of birth. These embarrassing revelations, the LNBA President noted, hangs a dark cloud over the hard-earned integrity of the legal profession in Liberia and it led to the Bar association expelling Cllr. Nwabudike.
The NEC, which the Nigerian Lawyer was poised to head if his nomination was confirmed, is a one of Liberia’s key integrity institutions, charged with the constitutional authority of conducting elections for Legislative, presidential and other statutory elected positions in Liberian government. According to the Constitution, the NEC should be chaired by a Liberian citizen.
Meanwhile, Nwabudike, who has been and still is Chairman of yet another major integrity institution — the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) — has not yet been asked by the President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, to step down from that tenured position. Now that the Supreme Court has, in not so many words, endorsed the LNBA’s penalty upon Nwabudike, it remains to be seen whether another wave of bad press, possible diplomatic pressure, as well as public uproar, will move the President to simply tell the Nigerian to step aside.
What does the action from the nation’s Highest Court means ? As of now, any documents signed by the imposter representing the interest of the Republic of Liberia in the court of law is a fake document that will not and can not be entertained by any court of law in the land. Based on his expulsion from the Liberian Bar Association due to his fraudulent or criminal deception in acquiring the citizenship of Liberia, the Supreme Court has decided his fate, and any chance of being considered as a Liberian. Will not practiced law, can’t signed documents, can’t represent the Republic , it is time to deport him to his beloved country, Nigeria. To stay in Liberia, it is possible that George will find any kind of clandestine activities to keep him in that country against the interest of the Liberian people and, perhaps, pay him with the Liberian people tax dollars. George is always working in the interest of the Lebanese and other foreign nationals, against the interest of the Liberian people. Well, as for Mr. True or False Nationalist, always shouting that the Supreme Court cannot reverse its ruling once made, even in the face of new evidence, he just flunked his 2020 law class. The ruling based on the fraudulent and criminal deception of this Nigerian and his alleged Liberian citizenship is dead . So why is George is still paying and caring for this impostor ? One will come to know George by the friends he keeps. CROOKS!!
Some of you people are not only uneducated or even socially unintelligent. You also lack the simple or natural practical knowledge and rudimentary intelligence expected of an adult in simple matters which any sound grade school student could proffer a sound judgment.
By a court or a Supreme Court “declining” to intervene in a matter is in no way a sign of defeat of any of the parties. In fact, contrary to your idiocy and ignorance, the blow is actually against the LNBA. For the Supreme Court is simply saying both the LNBAŚ action against Nwabudike and whatever claim the LNBA has against Nwabudike is totally irrelevant!
What would have mattered would have been if the Supreme Court had given it s position that it had not recognized Nwabudikeś Liberian citizenship, or Nwabudike is not a member of the Supreme Court´s Bar. But this is not the case as ipso facto the Supreme Courtś action, as far as the court is concerned, the LNBA should deal with its membership issue. But the Court recognizes Nwabudike as a bona fide citizen of Liberia and a member of the Supreme Court Bar eligible to practice law in Liberia.
This is why, you see or read absolutely nothing from the Court but this paper. All you read is outdated disinformation.
Like Professor Wilson Tarpeh teaching garbage at the University of Liberia, so like a law student of the law college of the University , True or False Nationalist, garbage out. And here is his blah blah blah blah blah blah of nothing. What the Associate Justice in Chambers has ruled, is that, the Court recognized the right of the Bar Association to suspend its members. That was what before the Court, to stop his expulsion from the Association. The Court failed to stop the Association from suspending one of its members, making the decision from the Association to stand. Making all requirements of the Association’s guidelines against the notorious criminal and deceptive Nigerian stand. It is a great political victory for the Association when the High Court in the land failed to issue a prohibition against the Association. And as of now, being a non-member of the Association is a complete disadvantage for the criminal minded and deceptive Nigerian. This aspect of his suspension will not be heard by the Supreme Court. Done with ! And the Association is not likely to reverse its decision to suspend. This ruling from the Justice in Chambers as like the one recognized by the Supreme Court that the legislature has the authority to make laws that governs the Republic. So is the Association within its right to make laws that will disciplined its members, even to suspend. The Justice in Chambers understands that the whole thing as John’s palm oil on John’s shirt. If the due process was followed to the letter, the suspension Stands ! So how then can this fake Liberian go into any Court to represent the People as a lawyer ? The Supreme Court can not do for the Association what the Association should do about its members, short of the due process that governs the laws of the Association. And this is what the False Nationalist called a defeat for the Association. The criminal minded and deceptive Nigerian has got no chance of being accepted again as a member of the Bar Association, or any chance of enjoying any privileges from that Association. That Is Done With. This is the End of the Suspension case. The right of the Association to discipline its members is upheld by the refusal of the Highest Court of the land to intervene. But how did Mr. False Nationalist gets his educational papers ? The same as the criminally minded and deceptive Nigerian.
I stand corrected, this case is not YET over. The Justice in chambers, Wolokollie declined to intervene and this could be brought before the full bench of The Supreme Court to vote and the Majority vote cast among the Justices opinion will be the final judgement in this case.
Mr. Big time lawyer and Bar President Gongloe, With all the law you know, You sat right in Monrovia 15 years ago when the TRC BARRED Ellen from politics in Liberia for 30 years, You never open your mouth but instead went on to take up a ministerial position in her government but it is this poor man you have the power to run behind.
Killers that committed crimes against Librarians and humanity are sitting right before you eyes in the national legislature of Liberia, Your LNBA is not calling for Justice. God is watching Your insincerity and we can see right through that it is more politics and self gratification then restoring Liberia.
All without Sin, PLEASE through the first stone, But remember Karma is a BITCH.
Aaron Doe Nelson Sr. you do not stand to be corrected. You are 100% correct; which is that contrary to these toddlers bizarre ignorance, the matter is far from over.
IN fact, were these toddlers not knee-deep in their ignoramus mentality viz this issue, they would acknowledge that this declination of Justice Howard Wolokolie, is ipso facto this decline by the Associate Justice, absolutely a declaratory judgment in disguise in favor of Cllr. Nwabudike!
For as far as the Court is concerned, the Supreme Court Bar, and both the Liberian Government and the Supreme Court of Liberia recognize as a bona fide Liberian citizen with an imprimatur from the Liberian Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary Branch in toto to practice law in Liberia.
It is ONLY THE SUPREME COURT OF LIBERIA which has the rights and powers to disbar anyone from practicing law within the territorial and extra-territorial jurisdictions of the Republic of Liberia.
The move of Nwabudike´s lawyers is simply a necessary formality any lawyer should or may take in such circumstances. So, anyone knowledgeable about these matters is aware that what this paper has published is mere disinformation. And this is why they dare not publish the asserted deliberation from Justice Howard-Wolokolie.
For as far as the Court is concerned, the Supreme Court Bar, and both the Liberian Government and the Supreme Court of Liberia recognize Cllr. Nwabudike as a bona fide Liberian citizen with an imprimatur from the Liberian Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary Branch in toto to practice law in Liberia. The LNBA is as any associational/sectional group with no official status with Government. The LNBA is as any PEM-PEM association in the country or any country.
If the action taken by the LNBA was illegal, the Court would have struck down its action. Silence is consent. The Court sees nothing wrong with the action of the LNBA
Aaron Doe Nelson almost everything you have said supra is correct. There are killers in our government. The TRC barred Ellen for partaking in government. They are all wrong and I agree with you, but two wrongs can never make a right sir and you know that. The gentleman obtained fraudulent documents to do what he did and he was called out. plain and simple. That is the crux of the matter. I see him everyday around, he is a likable fellow and I have nothing against him personally, but HE LIED
