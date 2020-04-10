‘Supreme Court Approved My Liberian Citizenship’

– Augustine Ndubuisi Nwabudike comes in defense of his citizenship, files petitioned before Civil Law Court to declare his citizenship
Since Cllr. Augustine Ndubuisi Nwabudike’s citizenship came into public debate leading to President George Weah’s withdrawal of his nomination as chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Nigerian born lawyer is using the Supreme Court of Liberia as one of his witnesses for testimonies concerning his Liberian nationality.
Cllr. Nwabudike’s decision to use the Supreme Court is contained in a Petition of Declaratory Judgment filed on Tuesday, April 7, just a day after the Criminal Court ‘B’ that is responsible for issuance of Liberian citizenship to foreign nationals denied issuing him (Nwabudike) a certificate of naturalization.
The Criminal Court, through its Clerk, Ben George Teah, declared: “This is to certify that after a careful perusal of the records of this Honorable Court on the herein above-named person, Augustine Ndubuisi Nwabudike, regarding his naturalization of May 1982, we have not found any document up to the issuance of this certificate.
“In furtherance of our check, we communicated with the Liberian Immigration Service (LIS) and they replied that after a thorough search of their records, they have not found any information on the aforesaid individual regarding his legal resident status or naturalization,” Teah said in a clerk’s certificate issued to Cllr. Finley Karngar.
But in his petition, Cllr. Nwabudike argued that following his practice of law as Attorney for three consecutive years at the Local Bar for Montserrado County, which is a part of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), he applied and was admitted to the Supreme Court Bar as Counselor-At-Law.
The LNBA is the umbrella and self-regulating body of all lawyers in the country and its membership is limited to Liberians who are graduates of any recognized law school in Liberia or abroad, including the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. Such persons must have sat and passed the National Bar Exam and, thereafter, been qualified and admitted to practice law in Liberia, which Nwabudike’s membership is now seriously challenged due to his questionable citizenship.
According to the Bar, Chapter 17.1 of the Judiciary Law restricts the practice of law in Liberia to only Liberian citizens, of which Nwabudike’s citizenship is being seriously questioned by some Senators including Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County.
Nwabudike further claimed that: “This is copy of the certificate of admission to the Supreme Court Bar to form a cogent part hereof in the substantiation of my case,” Nwabudike argued.
Nwabudike further argued that while practicing as a counselor of the Supreme Court Bar, he was appointed to serve as chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) following his confirmation by the very Senate that is questioning his citizenship to serve the Liberian government in the capacity of the National Elections Commission chairmanship.
With that confirmation, Nwabudike claimed that he was associated with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) in prosecuting the economic sabotage case that involves former Defense Minister Browine Samukai and others.
Nwabudike further argued that until the court makes the declaration about his citizenship to help clear the doubt on the minds of people about him, he stands to suffer continuous violation of his right as a “Liberian citizen.”
Therefore, Nwabudike’s petition argues that: “This court is requested to declare my right as a Liberian citizen to enable me to benefit all rights and privileges associated with the status of citizenship.”
Nwabudike also said that he attended the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL) and earned an LLB Degree in Law. Following completion of his study at the Law School, he was admitted to the Montserrado County Bar as an Attorney-At-Law to practice law in the country.
During his confirmation hearing, Nwabudike informed the Senators that he was born in 1964 and subsequently obtained his citizenship in 1982, meaning that he was 17 years old when he applied for his naturalization and subsequently obtained his citizenship from Criminal Court ‘B.’
Nwabudike also informed the Senators that during his application process, the court required of him to bring parental consent and an adult to take the oath since he was minor.
“When I had my declaration of intents, I was a minor and because of that, I was required to bring a parental consent and an adult to stand to take the oath behind me. In this jurisdiction, our law requires that if a minor wants to get married, it requires parental consent. My argument here is that the court has set a precedent that when a minor wants to make a decision or a position of an adult, parental consent is required, and it can be granted under the law when it is done in the presence of a qualified adult,” Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike said.
However, the Senators argued on the basis of the Alien and Naturalization Law, which provides that: “No person shall file a petition for naturalization unless he shall have attained the age of twenty-one years.”
That was contrary to Nwabudike’s contention that he was 17 years old when he filed and appeared before Criminal Court ‘B” for the process leading to his naturalization and subsequently obtaining his citizenship.
Nwabudikeś argument is invincible! EXCEPTIONS AND PRECEDENTS are fundamental and bulldozing principles and standards of law and justice! The Supreme Court is the final arbiter vis a vis the judicial process in the Republic of Liberia!
Those hypocrites, and political haters of the mighty CDC, and xynophobic ignoramuses, within the Senate, and the LNBA, have simply displayed their obvious ignorance, hatred, cowardice, and senselessness.
We hope Senator J. Milton Teahjay and his so called Committee had done their homework and not been blinded and emotionally confused by the silly expectations of some quarters of the public, and those hypocrites, and opportunists, within the Senate.
Mr. Nwabudike's situation is very embarrassing to every Liberian because he was able to lied all these years, educated himself at the expense of Liberian tax payers, frauded the nation highest court, our Supreme Court to gained admission to the LNBA which just exposed the level of corruption in our way of life. This man should have never got to this point if our authorities had done their home work long time ago.
Let me say this to Kou Gontee and others that see this differently about Mr. Nwabudike’s being rejected by the Liberian senate. Just between you and myself Kou, I supposed you are from Nimba and I am from lofa despite we are both Liberian. Tell me honestly if you will ever vote to elect me as senator for Nimba county? Be very honest about this and put politics aside. Yes, I can work in Nimba despite I am from lofa but there are certain position in Nimba that I can not occupied and that’s the fact of life. This is totally accepted & adaptable to our way of life in Liberia. We need to put Liberia first and that brand to start with must be Liberians. We are talking about someone that will spearhead our NEC which some how relates to our national securities if there is a crisis in any giving elections in Liberia.
I think Mr Nwabudike's still dreaming and refusing to accept the reality of his entire fraudulent way of life in Liberia. My guess is, the Supreme Court will definitely uphold the decision of the lower court to saved all the embarrassment relating to Mr. Nwabudike's journey to becoming Liberian.
I hope the mighty CDC can concentrate on protecting our people and allow political politics to take a break.
Governments around the world depend on their own human capital at 90% to undertake major development projects, ours depends on foreigners at 90% to bring us the moon they promised. Mighty CDC! Wow!
Joe Akoi, if the great Gola people of Bomi County could vote to power Edwin Snow a Bassa boy from Grand Bassa County as their Representative, you better believe it that we the great and very powerful people of our county Nimba County can vote for Joseph Akoi of Lofa County as our legislator for your county Nimba County.
Joe, as for your “guess that the Supreme Court will definitely uphold the decision of the lower court to” bla bla bla, we must remind you of the monument at the apex of the Temple of Justice housing the Supreme Court. That monument makes abundantly and radiantly clear that “JUSTICE IS BLIND”! Meaning, neither the law nor justice discriminates; hence the Almighty Supreme Court shall reverse the decision of that lower court which is in error.
“Exceptions and precedence” are fundamental and bulldozing principles… If the Senate did not do due diligence one time does that automatically prevent them from doing it next time because there’s precedence for that? Law should be about righting wrongs. Sorry that some people think it’s a CDC thing.
Clarence Townsend, the issue here IS NOT about “If the Senate did not do due diligence one time”, NOR is the issue about why the Senate confirmed the very nominee previously without raising its now contention about citizenship as you are premising here.
The issue here is whether the senate has the powers to make decisions violative and contrary to set precedence of the Supreme Court; precedence , which ipso facto it being emanated from the Supreme Court, becomes law?
And the answer IS A BIG NO! For neither laws nor precedents are amended, abandoned, or repealed, via such mob mentality, and unconstitutional manner.
Of course, if even some legislators, and some members of the LNBA are blind to CERTAIN doctrines of the judicial process, and the separation of powers principles, and worse of all taken amok by sentiments and political flippancy, laymen as you cannot be expected to see the avoidable error of that senate committee, or the supreme invincibility of Nwabudikeś argument.
I tend to agree with you Sir Clarence. The law consists of reasons, reason is the life of the law.
My dear Kou! Thank you for honestly answering my question and I can count on your vote when that day comes. I can also assure you that, the great people of Nimba will not copy or footstepts into what the folks of Bomi has done. Good for the people of Bomi considering your example but I can not see this happening anytime soon in Nimba county. Thank you so much for your exchange of views.