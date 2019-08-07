Sunrise Forever Distributes 800 Book Bags to Students

SunRise Forever Incorporated, a United States of America based organization, has distributed 800 book bags and other essential school materials to pupils in Montserrado, Bomi, Nimba, Bong and Margibi counties, an initiative that has put smiles on the faces of the students.

SunRise Forever is a non-political organization established under the laws of the State of Rhode Island, USA. It is involved with humanitarian, educational and development activities both in the United States and West Africa, particularly in Liberia.

The entity’s aim is to help poverty-stricken parents by putting smiles on kids’ faces and ensuring that they remain in school.

Dr. Carla White Ellis, Board Chairperson of Sunrise Forever Incorporated said the delegation is extremely honored for the level of interactions with beneficiaries of Sunrise’s initiative.

Dr. Ellis said plans are underway to diversify Sunrise’s initiative, including helping adults as the organization has over the years concentrated only on providing school materials for students.

“Sunrise intends to increase the numbers of beneficiaries in the coming year but will also base on the names of students receive by the organization while in the US. Again, we have shipped all the books and bags. We bring special package for the very little children,” she said.

She continued: “Some of the kids come to school and you can tell that their uniforms have been used by another child or children. Again, all the children are excited about the initiative.”

Dr. Ellis added that there is a need for teachers to be fully trained, supported and given good salaries as well as opportunities for professional development.

“Passion from the teachers will make the children to learn. This starts from the infrastructures to the teachers,” Dr. Ellis who has been part of the delegation, told the Daily Observer on Monday, August 5, 2019.

The entity’s mission, according to its president and executive director, Mrs. Alice D. Howard, is to serve some of the “underserved students” in Liberia, and to ensure that the future of the country is protected.

“I am sure that the students need the bags and other school materials, especially during this rainy season. We believe that these materials will also encourage them to stay in school. This will make them to do their best and become what the Lord wants them to be,” Mrs. Howard said.

She said her father was a classroom teacher, and so she believes in supporting education activities, and Sunrise intends to help more Liberian students in achieving their goals through learning process.

According to Mrs. Howard, the joy on the faces of Sunrise’s beneficiaries encourages to organization to do more for the students.

“Born and grew up in Liberia, I know what it means to have a need. My parents were not rich, but the family was comfortable with available resources that were provided for us. But there were lots of other students that needed help,” Mrs. Howard said.

Mrs. Howard said the civil crisis affected the entire sectors of the Liberian society in a concerning ways, including education, health and security, while calling for revamping of the systems.

Mrs. Pauline Kollie, principal of the Tyneceploh Educational Foundation in Paynesville, said she was grateful to see her school selected to benefit from Sunrise gesture this year.

“This will help to reduce the burdens from on parents, especially during these struggling times,” she said.

Sunrise’s beneficiaries included Sanoyea Public School in Bong County, Congo Town Elementary School in Montserrado County, Dagweh Town Public School in Bomi County, Moussa Toure Christian Academy in Bomi County, Tyneceploh Educational Foundation in Paynesville, Smart Children Foundation, Guildford G. Tompkins High School in Montserrado County, Eagle’s Nest Academy in Margibi County and VP Road/Frank Dine Community.