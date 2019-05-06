SUN, REACH Seek Legislature to Promote Nutrition

The Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement in Liberia and the United Nations Renewed Efforts Against Child Hunger and Under-nutrition (UN REACH) recently held a one-day nutrition awareness meeting with members of the House of Representatives of the 54th National Legislature. The gathering was held under the theme, “Legislature Engagement for Scaling Up Nutrition.“

The SUN Movement and the UN REACH continue to engage nutrition stakeholders from various sectors, including government line ministries, representatives of civil society organizations, donors, INGOs and parliamentarians.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers was briefed about the numerous challenges malnutrition poses, including the one being encountered by nutrition actors in tackling the issues.

For example, the Liberia 2018 Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) indicated that, “Malnutrition in children less than five years of age, remains a concern with 35.5% stunted (too short for their age), 15% underweight (too thin for their age) and 3.7% overweight (above weight considered normal).”

In response, Speaker Chambers expressed gratitude to the SUN and REACH team, as well as UN agencies working for nutrition, including the the World Food Program (WFP), UNICEF, WHO, and FAO. He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to collaborate with all stakeholders on nutrition-related concerns.

The one-day legislative engagement primarily focused on creating awareness on nutrition, presenting and discussing the nutrition-enabling environment, and identifying nutrition champions to support scaling Up nutrition activities.

SUN is a multi-stakeholder movement to reduce hunger and under-nutrition, and to further contribute to the realization of all the SDGs. As a SUN member country, Liberia is committed to reducing malnutrition through multi-sectoral strategies that address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition.

REACH brings together WFP, FAO, WHO, UNICEF, and IFAD and the Resident Coordinator’s Office, aiming to improving multi-sectoral nutrition governance. Funded by Irish Aid, REACH is a country-led approach, addressing child under nutrition through the partnership and coordinated actions of UN agencies, civil society, donors, and the private sector, under the leadership of national governments.