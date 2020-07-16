Sulunteh Quits ANC

-Cites institutional betrayal

Barely five months to the Special Senatorial Election across the country, Alternative National Congress (ANC)’s Vice standard-bearer, Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, has resigned from the party.

Sulunteh, who served as Liberia’s Ambassador to the United States, with his oversight extended to Canada and Mexico, joined the ANC in 2017 and became second only to Alexander B. Cummings, who is the standard-bearer of the party.

In his two-paragraph letter of resignation submitted to Alloysius Toe, secretary-general of ANC, Sulunteh said his resignation is due to the party’s failure to remain true to its manifesto, mainly in supporting his quest for the topmost seat (Senate) in Bong County.

“My conviction for this decision was predicated on the margins of a continued political betrayal of me, by the party and its leadership, since December 2019, in my bid for the Bong County Senatorial elections, slated for December 2020,” Sulunteh wrote.

He said ANC, an active participant in the heavily contested Representative and Presidential elections, is no longer living up to its principles and, as such, he is discontinuing his political career with the institution.

“I am therefore convinced that the ANC can no longer live up to its original principles of equal opportunities for all, where the ANC is the torchbearer for unity and peace; and where the ANC is the answer and the answer for all,” Sulunteh said.

In closing, he added: “Let me wish the ANC good luck in its quest for political leadership.”

Alloysius Toe, ANC Secretary-General (SG), in reacting to former Ambassador Sulunteh’s resignation letter, said the party has received his letter and wishes him well in his political journey.

“Although there were no details in his letter of resignation, let me be quick to debunk the allegation that our party in any way betrayed Amb. Sulunteh. He was one of our best and greatest leaders but the institution is bigger than anybody, regardless of your title, wealth or connection,” Toe told the Daily Observer via a telephone interview.

He said his political party is now the fastest-growing political institution in the country and, as such, there is no doubt that there will always be great brains coming to the party to make their own contributions in order to ensure that “Liberia deserves better,” an ideology which may be translated into a reliable and result-oriented national leadership.

“We thank our former vice standard-bearer for his time and contributions to our party. But the idea of identifying candidates to contest an election is not based on just big names or titles. It is not a unilateral decision because we are a part of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), a political conglomeration ready to usher in new leadership to bring about real transformation,” Toe said.

The CPP is comprised of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman turned politician, Benoni Wilfred Urey, the Liberty Party (LP), and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of another businessman turned politician, Alexander Benedict Cummings.

When asked as to whether there has been an internal conflict other than just Sulunteh’s claim of not being supported by the party, Toe said he is not in the know of any conflict at any point in time.

“Generally, as it is in the case of any other institution in the world, we are human beings and we are from diverse backgrounds. Obviously, we have small issues but we settle them. This is what makes us a mature and responsible group of people working through the institution to lead this nation. We have the responsibility on our shoulders to exert all efforts in ensuring that we have peace and unity among ourselves first before we can in any way have the will power to contribute to making a vibrant national leadership,” Toe said.

The ANC was one of the twenty-two political parties that contested the 2017 Representative and Presidential elections, failing to win any one of the 73 electoral districts, leave alone to mention the presidency.