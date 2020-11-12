Storm Damages A.M. Dogliotti College of Health Sciences Facilities

Some buildings on the campus of the A.M. Dogliotti College of Health Sciences at the University of Liberia (UL) have been damaged as a result of a heavy storm that hit part of Monrovia on November 6.

Some areas damaged by the storm are offices on the executive side of the campus, including the conference room, where essential documents and computers were kept.

Speaking during an assessment tour following the destruction, Madam Fati Walters Zeaglor, Executive Assistant of the College of Health Sciences, said that the college’s operation is going to be at a standstill for now because of the damage.

“Our fear is, if the documents are not found, or if they were damaged, we hope we can retrieve them, but it’s just going to delay the process,” she noted.

She expressed hope that the UL administration can make a quick intervention for immediate repair of appliances so that there cannot be a long delay in case they do not retrieve documents affected by the rain and the storm.

“I hope and think it’s going to be an immediate repair because the President of the university was here to assess the damage himself,” Madam Zeaglor said.

Though UL President, Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, during the brief visit at the facility did not disclose whether or not there would be an immediate solution to address the problem, Madam Zeaglor, however, expressed the hope that the UL authority will come in as soon as possible with intervention as school is about to re-open.

In a related development, Mr. Jefferson Walker, Director of Plant Operations at the University of Liberia, said his team has assessed the damage but it was difficult to immediately attach the cost of the renovation as well as the timeframe.