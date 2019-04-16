‘Stop Playing with Our Country’

-Urey, Rep. Kolubah, others warn the CDC as government grapples with tough challenges

Hundreds of people on Sunday, April 14, 2019, including the leaders of four collaborating political parties converged at the Unity Party (UP) headquarters in Congo Town where they listened to speeches and remarks by several political leaders including former Vice President Joseph Boakai, chairman of the four collaborating parties Benoni Urey, Charles Brumskine and Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah.

The Sunday, April 14, 2019 occasion, which witnessed the colorful arrival of Rep. Kolubah on the shoulders of young men at the headquarters of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) was characterized by singing, chanting of slogans and speech making.

In his statement of support to the collaborating opposition political parties, Kolubah said he has joined them not to bring about confusion or division, but to strengthen the force in order to ensure that the Weah led government is made either to work in interest of the country or be given its marching orders.

“We have come to say that we want us to hold together, because we have come to strengthen our older people in persons of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Benoni Urey, Cllr. Charles Brumskine and Alexander Cummings,” he said.

Kolubah alleged that President Weah, in less than two years of his administration, has taken the country to “sad days rather than a period of joy”.

“We have observed that this footballer, this merry-maker, has taken our country to the mud, and we will not continue to sit and allow things to continue going this way. This is why I have come to join you so you can use me at any time to force Weah and his crooks to do what is right,” he declared.

Rep. Kolubah said unlike many other persons out there, especially in both houses of the Legislature, he cannot be bought by anyone to accomplish any deal.

“We have suffered. We have just given the country to this mafia for a little over one year, but we are not going nowhere,” he said.

He alleged that President Weah has become a greedy hunter, whose mission is to have all and deny the suffering masses, which he once proclaimed he came to liberate.

Kolubah said the House of Representatives has become a toothless bulldog as Speaker Bhofal Chambers has become a bag-boy to President George Weah, instead of doing his job as head of the first branch of government.

He said other than football jerseys the country has received no other benefit or realized anything substantive from President Weah’s travels to foreign countries since he assumed office.

“This is the reason why I bought a football and a set of jerseys for George Weah so as to make him sit down and do our country’s work instead of traveling out there always for something all too cheap that we can afford to give him,” Kolubah boasted as the crowd cheered him on.

He alleged that Justice Minister, Musa Dean and the entire justice system of the country, including the Supreme Court of Liberia is extremely corrupt and lack the trust and confidence of the people for the settlement of any case.

He also alleged that President Weah has used the country’s money to build his personal homes and other business centers while the majority of the country’s population continue to suffer.

“You killed my brother but you cannot make it with me. You cannot kill me because I know it better than you,” he declared.

“Even though you visited us at the frontline on two different occasions and we sat, ate and smoked weed together, you have never fought war. You only supported us financially and materially but I know the tactics and I can get things done when I want to,” Kolubah said of President Weah as the crowd appeared awed and shocked by the grave allegations.

He said that while he was planning on parading with his supporters from the Fish Market through the Tubman Boulevard to the UP headquarters he got information that Monrovia City Mayor; Jefferson Koijee had a meeting at his residence with the intent to disrupt his parade.

“I am not afraid. This is why I told Koijee and his guys to come after me. When I was a man in this country, Koijee was a small boy washing Chuckie, I mean Charles Taylor’s son’s car. He is a little boy that I can never run away from,” he said, alleging further that a number of text messages threatening him were sent to his phone.

He congratulated the Police officers and a some personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia who provided protection to his parade. “Today is the first time I have seen our Police really working. They too are angry with this government because they are not getting their money. For three months now, the AFL has not received the rations meant for them. So do not think that it is only you who are suffering under this regime,” Kolubah said to the crowd gracing his occasion.

He thanked the UP, ALP, ANC and LP for allowing him to join them to fight for the best of the country.

Benoni Urey’s statement of acceptance of Rep. Kolubah to the four collaborating political parties was even more fiery.

Urey, who is the political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP) and currently serves as the chairman of the collaborating political parties said no group of people has a monopoly over violence in Liberia, or anywhere else in the world, that would embolden people in government to keep threatening their fellow countrymen.

“The multiplication of mob violence across the country is a result of people’s lack of trust and confidence in the justice system, including the police. You go to the court house, they bribe all the judges. You go to the Supreme Court, you can’t get justice,” Urey charged.

He said people are getting angry and it is time that the Weah led government stops playing with the country.

“We have had it long enough. Stop playing with our country. The Constitution of our country must be upheld. We are not going to accept it anymore,” Urey declared.

He appealed to Kroll International, the international agency that investigated the alleged missing L$16 billion, to make available to the Liberian people its report in which names certain people, mainly present and past top government officials who were included, in order to ensure that justice is served without bias.

“Kroll, we want that report. You cannot aid and abet criminals in committing crimes against our country. You only released the names of a few persons who were handcuffed and taken to prison here. They are even expected to show up in court anytime soon,” Urey intoned.

He claimed, with visible support from his audience, that the Kroll report cannot be trusted since it did not say it in clear terms whether there was any money missing.

“You said there was no container missing but you did not tell us whether there was no money missing. We know that our money was stolen by a few greedy politicians and their supporters. They know what happened to our money,” he said as the crowd cheered him on.

He welcomed Rep. Kolubah and assured him of their support to fight in the interest of the country.

Mr. Boakai said he is worried about the future of the country.

The former Veep said each time he sees young people roaming around without any specific meaningful engagement, he wonders what would happen to them in years ahead.

“I think always about how will our Liberian children will be able to stand out there and boast that they are prepared to compete with their counterparts from other parts of the world, mainly in our sub-region. It saddens me each time I look around and see them struggle with no hope in sight,” he said.

Boakai said while there are challenges presently facing the country, no one should prefer violence over peace.