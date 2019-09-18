STOMART Pays Tuition for Two Deaf Students, Others

Clementina W-Johnson, founder and executive director of Straight From My Heart (STOMART), a locally based organization, has paid the first-semester tuition fees for two deaf students at the St. Dominic Catholic High School in Bomi County, and another student attending the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

On Friday, September 14, 2019, Mrs. Johnson and her team presented cheques containing the value of the tuition to the two deaf students at Oscar Romeo School (ORS) for the Deaf in Tubmanburg, Bomi County and on the campus of AMEU in Monrovia, respectively.

STOMART’s aim is to mentor and provide care for some of the disadvantaged youth, as well as some of the people living with special needs (physically challenged), and also help them discover their destiny, as well as promote school retention among women, and those with special needs in some of the formal and informal institutions of learning with to inspire them.

The exercise involved counseling and training some of the women and provide mentorship, particularly for those physically challenged.

Mrs. Johnson said that the gesture was borne out of a deep concern for the “special needy students,” whose parents could not afford to pay their fees for the academic year.

“Each of the two deaf students received US$150 to cover their first-semester tuition at St. Dominic Catholic School, while Geraldine Sumo, a freshman student at the AMEU received US$126 as an initial payment. The challenge is for them to study so as to excel in life,” Mrs. Johnson added.

“We are just a new organization, founded in August but I believed with the hope of God we were able to generate the kind of fund or support that will be able to run the program that we want to do,” she said.

Mrs. Johnson told the beneficiaries that the gesture is to encourage them to pursue their education by pressing forward.

STOMART is an organization helping to cultivate and inspire individuals with the ability to recover, grow and achieve excellence in their lives at all levels.”

In response, ORS General Manager Victoriyda Ladygima, described the gesture as ”very timely and encouraging,” not only to the students, but the entire family.

She told the STOMART delegation that the primary challenge the deaf students are facing is that all their parents are ‘vulnerable,’ as a result, they have limited financial strength to cater effectively to the children.

Apart from Zinnah and Hawa, there are other children who are facing similar problem.

Mrs. Ladygima hailed STOMART for the support rendered to the two beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to STOMART for the gesture, and prayed that where ever the funding came from, it should be multiplied.

Present at the occasion were STOMART financial manager Mabel George, ORS team and host of other delegates.