Star Power Cece Maintain Gives Alms to Children

By Titus Barbu

Cece Maintain, popularly known as ‘Star Power’ for her occupation as an actress, has distributed baby clothes among several baby mothers in Kakata, Margibi County.

On January 7, 2020, she paid a visit to the Worhn community Clinic in Kakata, Margibi County, where she distributed baby clothes that benefited more than 200 children between the ages of 1week and 10 years and she is expected to visit another health care center in the Monrovia this month in fulfillment of her Humanitarian plan.

“I am about to live by my promise,” She added.

The Talk Show Host, during the donation, said it is her own way of giving back to society, and that she finds it a pleasure giving to those who are in need, especially babies. She added that there is a brighter future in the children; therefore they deserve a better standard of life and good upbringing.

“During my stay in the US, I promised to share with my Liberian people whatever little I have by visiting the motherless babies’ homes, health care centers, and old folks’ homes. This is just the beginning of what we have planned to do,” she said.

Cece Maintain is an Online Blogger, Publicist, Promoter, Humanitarian and the sole sponsor of the popular online platform, Trending Liberia.

She works with over 200 people in and around Liberia including her Brand Ambassador for The Maintain Store, Philomena Paye.

Baby mothers and citizens of District #5, Margibi County, who went to the distribution site, commended Cece Maintain and her team for the donation.

The head midwife in the Delivery Section of Worhn Community Clinic, Weedor K. Siazia expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Madam Maintain and her husband for putting smiles on the faces of the baby mothers at this critical time and encouraged them to keep on doing their good work that she said GOD will reward someday.

Madam Weedor at the same time called on national and international NGOs and other well-meaning citizens of Liberia to help make the health facility a better place for the dwellers of Margibi county, district #5.