St. Peter’s Lutheran Names Richard Dorley ‘Father of the Year’

— Promises not to disappoint St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Men’s Dept.

The St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, located on 14th Street in Monrovia, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, honored A. Richard Dorley, Sr., as Father of the Year (2019-2020) in a ceremony characterized by the spilling of praises on the honoree and singing and dancing (traditional) church songs.

Mr. Dorley, a Liberian career banker, won the respect and honor from his colleagues of the Men’s Department of the church, based on his “numerous contributions” to the church and the Liberian society.

The outgoing Father of the Year (2018-2019,) Morris Dukuly (former Minister of International Affairs), who presented Mr. Dorley, expressed gratitude to the Men’s Department for the honoree’s preferment, which Mr. Dukuly said was no mistake, “because Dorley has contributed greatly to the works of God in the country.”

Mr. Dukuly added that his successor possesses the requisite characteristics of a Christian father.

Similar sentiment was echoed by Reverend Isaac S. Dowar, Pastor-in-Charge of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Rev. Dowar, who spoke through a proxy, lauded the Men’s Department for selecting Mr. Dorley; a decision, which Dowar said was in the right direction.

He recounted the contributions of Mr. Dorley, specifically, the construction of a a one thousand capacity congregation in Gbonota, and a church in Subah Town (his wife’s home) in Todee District, Montserrado County.

Mr. Dorley was also honored for his contribution to the human resource development of the Liberian society through the educational empowerment of youths spanning over three decades of classroom experience at secondary and university levels.

The honoree expressed appreciation to his colleagues and the church for his preferment, noting, “I am glad to receive my flowers in the church of the Lord while I am still alive.”

“I will maintain the integrity, values and characteristics of a father during and after my one year as father of the church and not only the Men’s Department,” Dorley assured them.

“Today, I am greatly happy for the honor, and I promise that I will not disappoint you. It is my prayer that we will all work together to improve the works of God,” he declared.

Dorley described the honor as one of the joyous occasions he has experienced since he began laboring in the Lord’s vineyard.

He promised to meet with the leadership of the Men’s Department on the possibility of undertaking some needed projects for the church.

The guest preacher, Reverend Amos Harris, an Episcopal priest and official of the Great Commission Movement of Liberia, described the occasion as a “joyous day” for the church family, while referring to Mr. Dorley as his friend, and a former school mate in the 1970s.

He preached on the theme, “Characteristics of a Godly Father” taken from the text, Job 1:1-8.

He urged fathers across the world to observe several characteristics of a Godly father, such as: one whom God can boast of through his deeds and words; one who is without faults; has sense of innocence; one who keeps his integrity; rebukes evil and ungodly thoughts; and resists temptations and any acts that go contrary to the words of God.

He added that Godly fathers are men who fear God. “Fearing God means to have great respect for Him (God), people who tremble for the satisfaction of God and His glorification.”

“There is a need for true and Godly fathers to sacrifice by offering prayers for their children assuming they (children) have sinned along the way. Our children need us,” he said.

The religious leader urged parents to teach and change things in the homes to save the children.

The honoree holds a Master of Art (MA) Degree in Economics from Williams College in Massachusetts, United States of America. In 1988, he joined the then National Bank of Liberia, now CBL, where he worked for 28 unbroken years up to 2016. At the Central Bank of Liberia, he served in various senior level positions.

Mr. Dorley currently serves as Assistant Professor of economics at the UL, where he teaches International economics and Finance. He is married to Madam Grace V. Dorley, and has four children.