St. Patrick’s High Sch. Class of ’96 Donates to Former Teachers, Classmates

By Titus Barbu

St. Patrick’s High School Class of 1996 has provided stimulus packages to former class teachers and classmates in Monrovia.

The Class of ’96 also donated and placed a modern electronic hand-washing machine at the Rehab Junction in Paynesville City, as part of efforts to help combat the Coronavirus in the country.

Developed by RoviaGate Technology LLC, the solar-powered hand-washing station is an non-touch device that releases liquid detergents and water to users with about three inches below the pump for hand washing. The machine is also gives voice instructions to remind passers-by to follow the health protocols.

The Initiative, according to the class is their way of giving back to the society of origin and, above all, sending a happy Independence Day complements to the country and its people.

St. Patrick’s High School Class of 1996’s decision brings to volume the numerous contributions organizations and individuals are making in curbing the Coronavirus in Liberia.

Liberia is among the many countries suffering from the surprise devastating crisis that has claimed thousands of lives and leaving many ill. To date, Liberia has recorded 1,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72 deaths and 641 recoveries.

The Chief Electronics Engineer of Liberia Advance Technology Design LLC, Reuben Murray, said Liberians are creative and innovative in making the country technologically friendly for global adaptation.

According to him, the need for investment in the technology sector is vital for the improvement of Liberia, whereas the world is now driven to technological ideologies.

Liberia Advance Technology Design is a RoviaGate Technology company.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the RoviaGate Technology company, Oliver Wleh Klark, Jr., said the project is one of the technological drives that Liberian Technicians and Engineers in the reach of the company will initiate as an institution of “modern technology”.

The RoviaGate Technology company (LLC) CEO also revealed that Liberia through the institution is creating an environment that makes the country feel the impact of technology.

Pedestrians around the Rehab Junction will now wash their hands with an electronic hand washing machine without touching, thus creating a way in preventing the spread of the virus.